Democrats should stop pretending that they want abortions to be rare

A judge has blocked Mississippi’s new law banning abortions after 15 week, and supporters of abortion say it is obviously unconstitutional.

Pay attention to their actions, not what they say.

But of course cities and states can blatantly ignore federal immigration law if they want, according to progressives, for whom abortion is a sacred right.

The law bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, down from a 20-week restriction already on Mississippi's books. The measure took effect immediately. It featured some exceptions, including if a woman's life or a "major bodily function" is threatened or if the fetus has a health problem that would mean it likely wouldn't survive outside the womb. It doesn't include an exception in cases of rape of incest. "As I have repeatedly said, I want Mississippi to be the safest place in America for an unborn child," Bryant said earlier this month. Abortion-rights activists called the law unconstitutional because it limits abortions before fetuses can survive outside the womb.

Human fetus at 15 weeks

Most abortion rights activists also support partial birth abortion so they really don’t care if the baby is viable or not.

All lives have never mattered to the media and other Democrats. They only pretend to care.

They say women have a choice to do whatever they want with their bodies, but then under Obamacare they do not give women the choice as to what kind of health insurance to buy and what coverage they need. The women don't have the brains to make that choice, according toObamacare supporters.

Women also can't be allowed to choose what school their children go to. That just can’t be allowed.

Young girls can’t take an aspirin without a parent’s consent. They can’t smoke cigarettes under age 18, can’t drink under age 21, can’t give consent to men to have sex under age 16 (in many states) and sometimes under 18, can’t drive before age 16, can’t sign contracts until they are 18, can’t get tattoos or piercings under a certain age without parental consent. But if they want to kill their child they are obviously mature enough to do that without parental consent. Democrats should just stop pretending that they want abortion to be rare.

Democrats want to limit peoples’ rights to own guns,

But killing babies…they can do that. I hope their carbon footprint isn't too high. That would be bad for children.