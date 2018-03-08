Democrats must be made to pay a price for coziness with Farrakhan

"Jews were responsible for all of this filth and degenerate behavior that Hollywood is putting out, turning men into women and women into men," Farrakhan said in his keynote speech.

The narrative that the left has created about President Trump being a racist and the GOP as the home of David Duke can be flipped on its head and used to great electoral advantage, if only Republicans will take full advantage of the opportunity presented by revelations concerning deep ties of key Democrat officials with Louis Farrakhan. Farrakhan's open and proud hatred of Jews was once again on display two weeks ago, when he delivered his " Saviours' Day " address, condemning "Satanic Jews" (again).

"White folks are going down. And Satan is going down. And Farrakhan, by God's grace, has pulled a cover off of that Satanic Jew, and I'm here to say your time is up, your world is through," Farrakhan said towards the end of his speech.

The Democrats have been in bed with Farrakhan for years. Barack Obama secretly met with him in 2004, and with the aid of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), he kept that secret from the public until after his presidency was over.

No fewer than seven members of the CBC have ties with the hate-monger:

California Reps. Maxine Waters and Barbara Lee, Illinois Rep. Danny Davis, Indiana Rep. Andre Carson, Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison, New York Rep. Gregory Meeks and Texas Rep. Al Green have all attended meetings with Farrakhan while in Congress, according to photos, videos and witness accounts of the meetings reviewed by The Daily Caller News Foundation. ... Davis has a personal relationship with Farrakhan and is unbothered by Farrakhan's position on "the Jewish question," he told TheDCNF on Sunday. Davis called Farrakhan an "outstanding human being" in an interview with The Daily Caller in February and said he has regularly visited with Farrakhan. ... Ellison, the deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), repeatedly attended meetings with Farrakhan while in Congress, according to photos and videos reviewed by The DCNF and Farrakhan's own statements.

Ellison now is claiming – perhaps accurately – as Peter Hasson reports, that "other Democrats don't care about his ties to Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, a notorious anti-Semite."

"None of my colleagues ever asked me about that, only reporters," Ellison told the Post. "I am telling you, no one cares. I've been all over Minnesota, all over Alabama, all over Missouri, all over Pennsylvania and Connecticut, and nobody ever asked me about this. People ask me about wages, about pay, about health care, about guns, about immigration. They ask me all kinds of challenging questions. But for some reason, some folks in the Fourth Estate think that this Farrakhan thing needs to be inquired about instead." In his interview with the Post, Ellison never denied meeting with Farrkahan in Congress.

Imagine if the second-in-command of the Republican Party had been caught meeting with David Duke multiple times, after claiming no ties, and then went on to say that Republicans don't care about such meetings. Can anyone doubt that CNN would put aside the MSM obsession with Russia and denounce the GOP as openly racist and demand the official's firing? The media would be joined by many Republicans, who want nothing to do with racists. It is, in fact, unthinkable that such ties would ever be tolerated in the first place.

The Republican Jewish Committee has already demanded the resignations of the Farrakhan Seven. John Kass of the Chicago Tribune:

[I]f you're of the left, and happen to be a Democratic Party politician, you can get away with making excuses for notorious anti-Semite and Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan. And when those excuses are made, the left is largely silent.

Even New York Magazine asks why it's so hard to condemn Farrakhan's anti-Semitism.

I would love it if President Trump would turn his Twitter account toward asking why the Democrats tolerate ties to Farrakhan in the party leadership and congressional delegation. And with the midterms approaching, how about ads telling voters that if they vote Democrat, they could hand power to supporters of Farrakhan and those who see nothing wrong with him? There is video of Farrakhan's hateful rhetoric, and there's that picture of Obama smiling next to Farrakhan. It is well past time to brand Democrats as the party of hate.

Almost certainly, the Democratic Party as a whole is loath to antagonize the CBC by demanding the severing of ties, much less resignations. The party wants a gigantic black turnout. But Democrats should be made to pay a price with the majority of Americans, who find Farrakhan's bigotry unacceptable.