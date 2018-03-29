Contrary to the blather, Trump's economic team is the one with adults in charge

Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell's recent opinion piece titled “ Trump’s economic team needs to grow up fast ” has so many things backwards it is hard to address.

The pundit class's nostalgia for the good old days of the Obama years and how Team Obama ran the economy is pretty pathetic.

She writes:

Last week, for the 10-year anniversary of the Bear Stearns failure, Marketplace released an hour-long interview with the key economic policymakers involved: former Federal Reserve chair Ben S. Bernanke, George W. Bush administration treasury secretary Henry M. Paulson Jr. and former New York Federal Reserve president Timothy F. Geithner , who would later become President Barack Obama’s treasury secretary . Listening to their recounting of the start of the financial crisis, I found myself unexpectedly . . . wistful. Not for the ensuing panic, or market crashes, or foreclosures, bankruptcies and layoffs that would lay ruin to millions of innocent bystanders. That was all unequivocally awful. The resulting scars, both economic and political, still have not fully healed. What I missed was the sense that grown-ups, even if imperfect ones, had once been in charge.

Rampell is completely confused as to what makes the economy grow and what doesn’t. How could she believe that Obama’s economic team was "grown up" when their results were so dismal? Tim Geithner, the Obama Treasury secretary, didn’t even know how to file his taxes correctly when he took office. Obama surrounded himself with academics and people of little business experience and the results showed. In contrast, President Trump surrounds himself with businessmen and those results show.

Obama had the slowest economic recovery in seventy years despite massive government spending increases, massive deficits and interest rates near zero. . For the last three quarters and it appears for all of 2018 the economy is finally growing, at around 3%, which the experts, including Rampell, said would not happen.

For those who say that Obama’s policies brought us out of the great recession, well, note that he took office Jan. 20, 2009 and the economy came out of recession on June 1, 2009, 130 days later so his policies had a miniscule effect, if any at all.

Last year Rampell wrote that Trump did not know what he was talking about when he said the economy would grow 3% with his reduced regulations and tax rates. She said it would grow around 1.9%. I am waiting for her to admit that Trump was right and the so-called "experts," including herself, were wrong.

Business economists have just upped their estimated growth rate for 2018 to 2.9% because of the tax cuts and tax reform. I assume we will not read about that in her column or in any of the WP writers's columns because it just doesn’t fit the agenda.

Consumer confidence and business confidence have risen sharply since Trump took office and are much higher than during any of Obama’s eight years. Does that imply that the people or business leaders think Trump’s team needs to grow up?

Black and Hispanic unemployment are now at record lows. Women’s unemployment is at a seventeen-year low. Part-time workers for economic reasons are at the lowest since 2008 and discouraged workers are at the lowest level since 2007. Do any of those statistics indicate that Trump’s team does not know what it is doing?

Rampell claims to be worried about the deficit but she didn’t worry about Obama running up $10 trillion in spending in eight years and the numbers would have been much worse if the Federal Reserve wouldn’t have kept interest rates near zero, pretending the deficit didn’t cost much and truly punishing savers and pension funds.

The Democrats, including Rampell, who spew forth Democrat talking points, only care about the deficit if it includes people and businesses getting to keep more of the money they earn. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer cared about the deficit when he voted against the tax cuts but bragged that the era of austerity is over when the omnibus bill passed. (Schumer has a strange definition of austerity.) It is a shame that you won’t admit the truth that the economy has always grown faster after across-the-board tax cuts. Meanwhile, the government has also collected more money, so why does the CBO always predict less revenue and why do columnists such as Rampell just repeat the predictions instead of report actual data?

The trade deficit reduces economic growth and jobs so thankfully we now have a grown up team to address that deficit, too. Obama and his team said manufacturing jobs would never come back so they did nothing to help. Under Trump’s "immature team" (according to her) in 2017, more than 200,000 manufacturing jobs were created and 2018 is also starting out very well.

Trump’s team is renegotiating several trade deals at once and just got a deal with South Korea which may help fix the deal Obama did in 2012. I wonder if this will make the front page of the Washington Post.

And her attack on incoming White House National Economic Council chairman Larry Kudlow, for "continued unforced errors" stands out as particularly stupid. Kudlow hasn't even taken office yet and she is singling him out for "continued uunforced errors" for his stubborn support for tax cuts, is "immature" how, exactly?

So Ms. Rampell, here is a hint. If the economy grew slowly, that does not indicate a mature and intelligent economic team. Fast growth, especially much faster growth than the “experts” predicted, does indicate an economic team that knows what it is doing.

Economic growth is always higher if more money is allowed to stay in the private sector to move around than if the government confiscates a greater amount. Less regulations also helps a great deal because businesses can spend more on productive activity than in complying with oppressive regulations. That is what we mean by a mature recognition of reality.