CNN losing viewers

The numbers are not good – 30% down in year one of Trump's presidency.

According to Bill O'Reilly, people are bored with the daily over-the-top attacks:

There is Trump fatigue sweeping the nation. Americans are getting to the point where the President's daily journey through life is so exploited by the media, that it's numbing. Supporters of Trump are growing tired of the attacks on him, even his critics are exhausted by the constant media scrutiny which mostly leads nowhere ie: the Russian-collusion thing.

"60 Minutes" will soon broadcast an interview with a woman who is trying to make money saying she had an affair with Trump long before he entered politics. Why is "60 Minutes" doing that?

Everybody knows Donald Trump led a flamboyant life as a New York City businessman. Voters knew about his affair with Marla Maples and still pulled the lever for him. Why is CBS News enriching a questionable person and her lawyers?

There comes a point when a situation gets so out of control it becomes tedious. We get it: the media wants Trump out of office. So does Hollywood, the Democrats, the socialists and on and on.

Ratings for CNN and Fox News have fallen substantially. A few hate-Trump programs on MSNBC have added viewers but they will soon leave because the shows are boring.

Most of us have had enough.