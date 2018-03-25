Celebrity chi-chi cavalcade joins in on the kids' march

People are tuning out to Hollywood based on knowledge that they are going to get lectured about politics from its denizens. The decline of box office returns and viewership at Hollywood awards shows points to it. A lot of people hate politics, too, when the Hollywood chi-chi crowd turns up. Witness the decline of the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Witness Hillary Clinton's pathetic bringing in of celebrities to her rallies in her final days, with Jennifer Lopez showing us her butt cheeks as a way of persuading us to vote for Clinton. Cher did a show for Hillary, too. It's gag-inducing to mix the two and most of us think Hollywood should just stay out of politics and politics should just stay out of Hollywood. Surely the falling numbers and Hillary Clinton's ignominious loss are a market signal.

But Hollywood doesn't read markets and neither do most political activists. So amid the massive hype of the March for Our Lives youth rally on gun control, who should show up but the full celebrity cavalcade. We had Kim Kardashian, Mia Farrow, Cher, Paul McCartney, the Clooneys, Lady GaGa, Miley Cyrus, Ariana (the America-hating donut-licker) Grande, Will Smith, Jennifer Hudson, Amy Schumer, and the rah-rah list goes on. J-Lo, Lady GaGa and Jimmy Fallon provided sponsorship, as did the Clooneys, and MTV bused marchers in. Glamour magazine has a full and approving run-down, as if to take names and provide free publicity to the celebs. It's a proven loser for winning broad public support for a cause, yet they are doing it anyway. As if Hollywood isn't quite ready to confront the #MeToo scandal with all its industry complicity in the creation of a monster like Harvey Weinstein, they've now taken to calling for gun control, despite the fact that nearly all of them have armed bodyguards. What it suggests to me is that the gun-control movement, far from being a mass movement, is really an over-hyped phenomenon, with Hollywood's cheesiest, silliest, stupidest publicity seekers trying to jump on the bandwagon. There may be some heft left in the movement what with all the billionaire and celebrity cash financing it, but celebrity involvement seems to be a bellwether of failure ahead, a bubble, an insubstantial grassroots movement, the bright eyes of the students notwithstanding. Winfrey, the Clooneys, Steven Spielberg, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson and Miley Cyrus are all expected to be present.