Bombshell reveal: A grand jury already is hearing evidence on DOJ and FBI scandals

The first hint that the wheels of justice already are turning came on March 7, when A.G. Sessions revealed to Shannon Bream:

We are on the verge of a huge political explosion. While there have been calls for a special counsel to investigate the DOJ and FBI scandals, and many conservatives have been outraged at the seeming passivity of "Gentleman Jeff" Sessions (aka Sessionzzz in some quarters), it now is clear (as I have already figured ) that a grand jury far outside the Beltway already is hearing evidence dug up by DOJ inspector general Michael Horowitz, whose report is now believed to be coming in April. Following release of that report, expect heads to explode all over the media, all over the Deep State, and among NeverTrumps.

I have appointed a person outside of Washington, many years in the Department of Justice to look at all the allegations that the House Judiciary Committee members sent to us; and we're conducting that investigation.

When a federal prosecutor digs into an investigation, a grand jury is impaneled to issue subpoenas and hear testimony. And yesterday, in a response to a subpoena from House Judiciary Committee chairman Robert Goodlatte, the DOJ confirmed that a grand jury indeed exists to investigate the issues uncovered by I.G. Horowitz, who has been referring criminal matters to the DOJ for some time.

As so often in this labyrinth, Sundance of Conservative Treehouse is way ahead of the rest of the media in untangling the threads to reveal what is really going on. The first indication came less than a week ago:

Within the response letter from Michael Bromwich, the attorney representing fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, you might note the following (emphasis mine): [...] The investigation described in the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) report was cleaved off from the larger investigation of which it was a part, its completion expedited, and the disciplinary process completed in a little over a week. Mr. McCabe and his counsel were given limited access to a draft of the OIG report late last month, did not see the final report and the evidence on which it is based until a week ago, and were receiving relevant exculpatory evidence as recently as two days ago. (pdf link) Within the Office of Professional Responsibility guidelines for Attorney Representation you might also note the following (again, emphasis mine): The majority of OPR investigations are administrative in nature, and employees are not entitled to counsel as a matter of law. However, counsel may be permitted if counsel does not interfere with or delay the interview. Counsel must be actually retained by the employee as his legal representative, not as an observer. Counsel are not permitted access to certain confidential criminal investigative information and may not be permitted access to grand jury information.. (link) That makes it pretty clear that information is being withheld, but technically, it says only that it can be withheld in order to protect the secrecy of grand jury proceedings. But yesterday came further confirmation. Sundance exults: House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) is one of the top three people throughout the entirety of congress with a comprehensive knowledge of the events surrounding the investigations of the FBI and DOJ. Chairman Goodlatte is one of only four people outside the DOJ who have read the full DOJ FISA application used for a Title-1 Surveillance warrant of Carter Page. The House Judiciary Committee holds the primary statutory oversight over the U.S. Department of Justice. Additionally, Chairman Goodlatte is the congressional office working closest with DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz. In short, Goodlatte is the center of all 'oversight' information circling the investigations into the DOJ and FBI. However, all of that said, even Chairman Bob Goodlatte doesn't, and shouldn't, know what criminal investigations are underway. We've explained this dynamic of disconnect numerous times. We really began emphasizing this when AG Jeff Sessions admitted he brought in a prosecutor from outside Washington DC to work with Inspector General Horowitz. You can read the Goodlatte Subpoenas – HERE – along with the letter that accompanies his demand. However, more important is the response from the DOJ as communicated by Fox News journalist Chad Pergram (emphasis mine): Oh, what's that? Yes, the DOJ has to review the demand for evidence because release of those documents might conflict with ongoing Grand Jury information (evidence). Yes, that means a Grand Jury is impaneled, exactly as we expected. Yes, that also means there are "law enforcement actions" currently ongoing as a result of the prosecutor assigned to reviewing the evidence discovered by Inspector General Horowitz.

Our patience will be rewarded after the I.G.'s report is published. The federal prosecutor already has that evidence, thanks to the criminal referrals from Horowitz

As soon as the IG publishes his report, the prosecutor can begin subpoenaing witnesses. And now we know there's already a Grand Jury seated somewhere hearing the criminal evidence he/she has carved out from the overwhelming IG evidence as collected.

My own suspicion is that the grand jury already has quietly heard testimony from cooperating witnesses who have struck deals with the prosecutor because the evidence against them is so strong that their best strategy is to minimize their criminal liability and prison time. That list of possible witnesses would include Lisa Page, Peter Strzok, and Bruce Ohr, which would explain why they continue to draw salaries.

Lay in a supply of popcorn. This is going to make Watergate look like the petty burglary it was.