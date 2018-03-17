As students protest, they are missing out on the history lessons they need

Does taking away guns really make people safer? The North Korean people are not safe because the tyrants don't allow ordinary citizens to have guns. Disarmed, they are in danger every day.

It is certainly fine that children are protesting guns and mourning the loss of students. But it is time for parents, teachers, the media, politicians, and other adults to teach some facts about history and why we have a Second Amendment so that these students know what they are protesting about.

In the same way, the far-left Nazis took away the guns in Germany in the 1930s, and millions of Jews died, in some measure because they had no way to protect themselves.

The United States would not be free today if only Great Britain and the Tory loyalists had guns. The reason for the Second Amendment was not because of hunting. It was to protect the people from a tyrannical government, and there have been many tyrants willing to kill their own people if they dare get out of line. Some of them exist today.

Shouldn't the children and the public be told that the ten-year assault weapon ban from 1994 to 2004 didn't reduce the "lethality and injuriousness of gun violence"? Here is an account from the Washington Times:

The federal assault-weapons ban, scheduled to expire in September, is not responsible for the nation's steady decline in gun-related violence and its renewal likely will achieve little, according to an independent study commissioned by the National Institute of Justice (NIJ). "We cannot clearly credit the ban with any of the nation's recent drop in gun violence. And, indeed, there has been no discernible reduction in the lethality and injuriousness of gun violence," said the unreleased NIJ report, written by Christopher Koper, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania.

Tens of millions of law-abiding, stable people in the U.S. have guns, and they are used in a safe manner. A small minority of people with guns are dangerous. The problem is not the guns themselves or the National Rifle Association; it is basically the many policies in the U.S. to which I will refer as the non-sensible "look the other way" policies.

Here are some of them:

The PROMISE program, where schools don't report bad children to the police so they don't have a criminal record.

The intent of PROMISE is to safeguard the student from entering the judicial system.

Broward County schools got extra money from the federal government by pretending there weren't as many bad children. Here is a report on that:

Bombshell Report: Broward County Schools and Police Colluded to Shield Criminal Students Clues about how Nikolas Cruz slipped through cracks are emerging The Broward County School Board and District Superintendent, entered into a political agreement with Broward County Law enforcement officials to stop arresting students for crimes." "The motive was simple. The school system administrators wanted to 'improve their statistics' and gain state and federal grant money for improvements therein."

Just those two look-the-other-way policies are enough to ensure that guns get into the wrong hands, as they did in Florida, which is what the protests are all about.

But there are so many other such look-the-other-way policies, and like these, they lead to disasters:

Sanctuary cities and states just ignore federal immigration laws.

Deaths in U.S cities because of drug addiction were ignored because President Obama saw no political advantage for himself in it and was working on his legacy.

Deviant Catholic priests were allowed to sexually abuse thousands of adolescent boys.

Penn State looked the other way as a coach abused young athletes.

Michigan State and the Olympic committee looked the other way as hundreds of children were abused.

Hollywood, journalists, Democrats, and many others looked the other way as powerful people like Harvey Weinstein abused women.

It makes me sick when I read about:

A career criminal being out on the street to commit more crime.

An illegal alien who has been deported several times committing violent crimes, including murder.

When school officials, the FBI, and local law enforcement officials knew that Nikolas Cruz was dangerous, yet they did not protect society from him, and he killed seventeen. Similar dereliction happened at Fort Hood and in the Texas church massacre.

In all the above cases, the media, politicians, Hollywood, and community organizers (Alinsky disciples) know of the breakdowns in policy and the neglect of government, yet they all blame the guns and the NRA because that is the agenda.

Today, we have a president who is trying to restore the power, freedom, and the purse back to the people where it belongs, even as a dangerous media cabal seeks to destroy him every day. This is what the young protesters get not the least teaching on as they go about their gun protest. It's a downright shame.