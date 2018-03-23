Another year of the woman, courtesy of President Trump. OK, I'm in...

Kathleen Parker of the Washington Post is saying it is finally the year of the woman and that Trump is lifting the voices of women. I agree. Here is the headline of her column this week: " Trump has been an inspiration to women everywhere ."

But one area where women remain underrepresented is in state legislatures, governor's offices and the U.S. Congress, the final frontiers for the battles that matter most. If intentions become reality in November, then 2018 really may be the Year of the Woman. And to whom should we pay homage? None other than President Donald J. Trump. Thanks to a series of issues and comments underscoring his apparent contempt for women who aren't subservient to his appetites, political or otherwise, the weaker sex is fighting back. At least 431 women are running or are likely to run for the House this year — 339 Democrats and 92 Republicans, according to the Center for American Women and Politics. Two years ago, the number at this point was 212.

I agree with Ms. Parker that someone is now in the White House who gladly empowers women. While she claims it's because of the #MeToo movement, I would say it's because Trump not only lifts up women, but empowers people of all sexes, all sexual orientations, and all races with his relentless focus on the economy and jobs.

Women's unemployment rate is the lowest since 2000. Black unemployment is the lowest ever, Hispanic unemployment is the lowest ever, and part-time employment for economic reasons is the lowest since 2007.

Consumer confidence, small business confidence, large business confidence, and home-builder confidence are all higher than at any time during the Obama era.

In contrast:

The eight years under Bill Clinton should be called the bimbo years for women, with Hillary Clinton leading the bimbo eruption team. That team was used to trash any woman who dared tell the truth about Bill's proclivities.

The eight years under Obama gave us the slowest economic recovery in seventy years. While the private sector and median wages were stagnant at best under Obama, the Washington, D.C. area did well because of all the oppressive new regulations and taxes. The Obama years should be referred to as the government years.

For the last few decades, the media and other Democrats gladly protected powerful men who physically and mentally abused women. This protection continued through early November 2016 as these enablers supported putting the Clintons again in high office. That's two of the most powerful abusers back in the White House. As soon as Trump was elected, this protection stopped. Of course, none of the Clinton accusers still matters, but a porn star named Stormy who may have had a consensual affair with Trump twelve years ago is now the most honest, ethical person who has ever lived. Can the media tell the difference between what Bill is accused of doing, including rape, and a consensual affair?

The years from 1992 through Nov. 8, 2016 shall be known for women as the silent period or the B.T. (Before Trump) years.

Since the 1960s, the Great Society programs and anti-poverty programs have spent tens of trillions of dollars and essentially have encouraged single parenthood, even though single parenthood is the greatest indicator as to who will end up in poverty. These programs certainly have not lifted up women or enabled empowerment, but now, at least, Kathleen Parker recognizes that Trump is encouraging women to move up.

Trump believes that all women should have the opportunity to achieve powerful positions. Democrats believe that only pro-abortion women are worthy.

Trump has given women and almost everyone more take-home pay, which gives people more economic freedom and power.

Trump has given corporations and all businesses the ability to hire more people and devote more money to productive activities by lowering taxes and reducing regulations.

Trump has given women and everyone freedom of choice again on health care. They should now be able to choose the plan they like and probably save money. Isn't freedom of choice worthy of support?

Trump has lifted up manufacturing, coal, and other high-paying jobs that can be filled by women or men. Obama, Hillary, and others believed that manufacturing jobs were gone for good so did nothing to save them or bring them back. In fact, their tax and regulatory policies were encouraging those jobs to disappear for good.

Trump clearly believes that women have the ability to think on their own. In contrast, Hillary, whom almost all the media and other Democrats supported, believes that women, especially white married women from backward states, don't have the intellectual capacity to form opinions on their own and must be told what to think by husbands, bosses, and sons.

Trump is also trying to make the country safer for everyone by actually enforcing the laws of the land that Congress passed, holding all criminals to account, including illegal aliens, and stopping the scourge of dangerous drugs crossing the border.

Trump has nominated the first ever women to be CIA director, Gina Haspel, but most Democrats and some Republicans do not support her because around fifteen years ago there were phony reports she was too tough on terrorists. I hope they didn't play loud music.

Of course, these Democrats support an organization that crushes and crunches babies while saving their valuable body parts for sale.

I personally will gladly support a woman who is tough on terrorists to save lives throughout the world versus women who clearly did not have a heart when they were talking about crushing and crunching humans. The crushed babies obviously were humans, or their body parts would not have been valuable.

Thank goodness we have a president who appears focused every day on giving the freedom, power, and purse back to everyone. It is truly a shame that most of the media and other Democrats seek to destroy Trump every day and want to go backward to the stagnant slow economy under the oppressive Democrat policies that would rather make more people dependent on government than work to lift everyone up.