Alleged killer of Chicago police commander was on the streets due to unusually light sentence for major parole violations

Chicago Police commander Paul Bauer was savagely executed, "shot six times in the head, neck, torso, back and wrist." No fewer than "three civilian witnesses identified Shomari Legghette in a police lineup as the man who struggled with Bauer at the top of a stairwell outside the Thompson Center in the Loop moments before his death" less than a month ago. Now it turns out that Legghette should have been in prison on any rational basis but wasn't because Chicago's justice system is "a joke" in the eyes of criminals – in the words of Chicago's police superintendent.

Greg Re of the Chicago Sun-Times describes how it is that Legghette was free to do what he wished in the streets of Chicago: The suspect who allegedly gunned down Chicago police Commander Paul Bauer near City Hall earlier this month received an unusually light sentence for major parole violations in 2007, court records show.

The late Commander Paul Bauer.

Accused perpetrator Shomari Legghette. The documents, reviewed by the Chicago Sun-Times, reveal that Bauer's accused killer, Shomari Legghette, dodged up to 30 years in prison when he was booked for the violations that year. At the time of his 2007 sentencing, Legghette was on parole following an armed robbery conviction that landed him a 16-year sentence, and prison time from 1998 to 2005. Records show that police found Legghette in the South Side in 2007 with $1,800 in cash, body armor, a chrome revolver, and a baggie of heroin, the Sun-Times reported. Evidently, this was not regarded as that serious: But instead of pursuing felony charges for those parole violations, records show, prosecutors opted to send Legghette to prison for only a few weeks after he pled guilty to a lesser charge of possessing a weapon with a defaced serial number. Commander Bauer's grieving friends and family must live with the knowledge that the failures of the judiciary cost him his life. Hat tip: Peter von Buol