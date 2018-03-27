After interviewing Stormy Daniels, maybe 60 Minutes can cover some real scandals

If CBS and its media rivals covered Peter Schweizer's new book: " Secret Empires : How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends," it would be a good start. Even Axios gave that some press , but the networks are saying nothing. They can also revisit Schweizer's " Clinton Cash : The Untold Story of How and Why Foreign Governments and Businesses Helped Make Bill and Hillary Rich," because that got next-to-no coverage, too.

Reading and watching the news would be a lot more interesting if they covered actual corruption scandals. Here are some suggestions for 60 Minutes instead of what they just put before us this past Sunday: a porn star interview.

Because while the media virtually ignored "Clinton Cash" and will probably ignore "Secret Empires," too, they gave significant coverage to Michael Wolff's mostly fictional novel "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," because it trashed Trump and that is the goal:

I love the quote from the New York Times' Maggie Haberman about that Wolff book: "...so he creates a narrative that is notionally true, that's conceptually true. The details are often wrong." In other words, the details are false but we think the story is true so we will act like it is true. It's sort of like Dan Rather using forged documents in a bid to destroy George Bush before the 2004 election because he believed that story was true.

Here is more context as it ran on CNBC:

He's not the only one to challenge assertions in the tell-all book, which has shaken the White House with accounts and quotes from current and former Trump administration officials. New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman, and several other journalists and Washington insiders, do as well. "I believe parts of it, and then there are other parts that are factually wrong," Haberman said Friday on CNN. "He believes in larger truths and narratives. So he creates a narrative that is notionally true, that's conceptually true. The details are often wrong."

Or, that the FBI, intelligence agencies, House ranking intelligence committee Democrat Adam Schiff and the media knowing that the Russian dossier purporting to have incriminating evidence on Donald Trump was false. But they wanted it to be true, so they have acted like it was true for at least eighteen months now.

From Schweizer's new book, we learned that Vice President Joe Biden and now-former Secretary of State John Kerry treated China with kid gloves, and their children got huge contracts with China. Wouldn't that be interesting to see what caused them to get those contracts when their dads were dealing with China at the time?

Citing Schweizer's research, the Daily Mail reported:

Joe Biden's son Hunter opened a private equity firm with the step-son of Sen. John Kerry Joe Biden's son Hunter flew to China on an official visit by his father in 2013 and ended up inking a deal for his hedge fund with the Bank of China within days of the visit. Hunter Biden accompanied his father aboard Air Force Two on a visit to China, where the vice president met with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Isn't it interesting that Bill Clinton's speech fees and donations to the Clinton Foundation from foreign countries went up substantially after Hillary became Secretary of State, especially from foreign countries? Doesn’t that look like kickbacks?

Why would the U.S ever approve giving Vladimir Putin and the Russia he runs access to U.S. uranium? Could speech fees to Bill and massive donations to the Clinton Foundation have anything to do with it?

The above stories have a common denominator. Powerful politicians using their positions of power to enrich themselves and their families. I would think that would be interesting to journalists but those stories don't seem to arouse any interest when they involve Democrats.

The media also doesn’t care that much about the obvious corruption, obstruction of justice, violations of law, lies and scandals of:

the IRS targeting dissidents,

Hillary Clinton using an illegal private server to send emails,

the Fast and Furious gunrunning scandal

Benghazi

The media does give extensive and excessive coverage in a consensual one night stand involving President Trump and a seven-month consensual affair that ended more than 10 years ago which did not affect us taxpayers or our freedom. When are they going to pay attention to things that matter?