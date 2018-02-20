Why aren't the media and other Democrats angry at FBI for not doing their jobs instead of at Trump for tweeting about it?

As the nation mourned, President Donald Trump kept largely silent about the Florida school shooting victims and the escalating gun control debate, instead raging at the FBI for what he perceived to be a fixation on the Russia investigation at the cost of failing to deter the attack.

I would think the AP, the rest of the media, Democrats, and everyone should be fuming at the FBI for focusing on a fictional Russian investigation and failing to block the shooting of kids and teachers at a Florida school. But nope, they are complaining that Trump is tweeting about it.

The media have not cared a lick about the FBI, the Obama administration, and intelligence agencies clearly targeting Trump and people surrounding him with illegal spying and leaks. Instead of holding government officials to account for their clear malfeasance and violations of law, they also target Trump.

Mueller charged 13 Russian nationals and three companies for spending a few million dollars spreading propaganda before and after the election.

The American people should question why Mueller doesn't charge Steele, Hillary, the DNC, and Obama administration officials collaborating with foreign entities and persons to spread misinformation about Trump before and after the election. All these entities and people have been spreading more discord in America than anything the Russians did. It continues to this day.

It has been clear almost since the investigation started in July of 2017 that there was never any actual basis to spy on Trump and his team, but the media and Democrats have run with the story ever since. If there was actual concern about Russian collusion, they would have spied on both Hillary and Trump, yet they spied on only one.

Mueller also knows that Russia should never have received access to the U.S. uranium and that the Clintons were very much involved with the Russians and corruption, and yet the focus is on a small amount of propaganda that even Mueller admits did not involve Americans and did not change the election. Why hasn't anyone at the FBI charged Americans involved in the corruption on the Uranium One deal, and why don't the media care?

Of course, the focus every day for the media is not actual corruption; rather, it is to poison Trump in the minds of the American people and world's people by printing headlines like "Trump fumes about Russian collusion as nation mourns." That headline certainly was not meant to inform.

An equivalent headline after Benghazi would have been "Obama, Hillary, Rice lie as nation mourns." Of course, we never saw a headline like that because the media supported Obama and Hillary no matter what they did.

When will the media admit that they have been running fake news stories about Russian collusion for a year and a half? Instead of apologizing, they complain about Trump's tweets. Trump has to tweet because few others in the media will tell the truth that there never was evidence of collusion.

The collusion among the Obama administration officials, intelligence agencies, the Justice Department, the FBI, the IRS, the State Department, Hillary, the DNC, Steele, and most of the media to destroy political opponents of Obama and Hillary and to protect Obama, Hillary, and their aides, no matter what laws they broke, is 100% more dangerous to our freedom and election integrity than the tiny amount Russia may have spent.