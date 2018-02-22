While a Harvard professor, Elizabeth Warren stiffed invitations to speak to Native American student group

The unraveling of Elizabeth Warren's fraudulent claim to Native American heritage has entered a new and dangerous stage for the senator who wants to be the next Democrat nominated for president. While she was on the Harvard Law School campus as the sole (purported) Native American faculty member, she ignored three requests to speak to Harvard's Native American Law Student Association (NALSA), according to that group's head at the time.

Dr. Gavin Clarkson, a citizen of the Choctaw Nation who received both a doctorate and a law degree from Harvard while Warren was a professor, says he "personally invited" her three times to visit with Harvard's Native American Law Student Association (NALSA), which he headed while attaining his dual degree. Warren, who had identified as a minority in law professor directories and was touted by Harvard as a Native American hire, never accepted his invites. "I was on campus at Harvard for five years, from 1998 to 2003," Clarkson said. "Warren was identified in the AALS law teacher directory as an American Indian faculty member." "Hi, we're the Native American students on campus and it would be nice to meet the only Native American professor on the faculty," was the message Clarkson was attempting to get across, but he says he was dismissed by Warren every time. "I personally invited Elizabeth Warren, face to face, three separate times," Clarkson said. "I did it at least once per year for three straight years," he said. "She basically dismissed me all three times."

This story smashes to bits Warren's latest attempt to do damage control by speaking to the National Congress of American Indians last week and promising to work on their pet issues. She stiff-armed the lonely Native American law students, who must be reckoned as having needed her support.

"We were constantly concerned about the fact that Harvard was doing a terrible job relative to peer institutions at recruiting American Indian students, despite the fact that Harvard was founded in its original charter to educate American Indians," Clarkson said. "Part of it was they weren't putting in the effort to go out and recruit American Indian students, but usually if you have an American Indian on the faculty, that faculty member takes the lead on going out to Indian country and recruiting students," he said. "I don't know that Warren in the five years I was at Harvard ever stepped foot on a reservation." Clarkson says he made clear to Warren during his interactions with her that the reason he was extending his invite to her was because her "reputation on campus was as the only Native American member of the faculty." On the other hand, he notes, other professors on the faculty who "cared about Indian students" would "meet with us all the time." Clarkson says he knows of at least two other times Warren was invited to meet with NALSA by members on the other side of the political spectrum who were also dismissed.

Posing as the champion of an underrepresented minority requires a little bit of attention to the actual members of that minority who ask for help in order to even start to pass the smell test.

Apparently, Professor Warren felt that she had better uses of her time than speaking with members of the minority of which she claimed membership (albeit claiming only 1/32 – enough under the evident "one drop rule" used by Harvard when it was desperate for a minority tenured law professor.)

Even if Warren were to reverse her position and actually take a blood test on offer from 23 and Me or Ancestry.com, and even if such a test revealed a trace of Indian heritage, she would be seen as callous toward the less powerful members of her group. This is known as being an "apple" – red on the outside, white on the inside.

Note also that in the currency of academic elitists, Dr. Clarkson's credentials are far superior to Warren's. Powerful evidence that affirmative action was the sole reason she got a tenured professorship at Harvard is that she was the only faculty member there who did not attend an elite (top ten) law school. So, irony of ironies, she was ignoring students who had earned their way to the elite status she acquired on the cheap.