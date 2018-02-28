Trump-haters' karma coming due as White House Correspondents' Dinner loses its parties

Hatefulness is not a good look, and face it: the White House Correspondents Association annual dinner is all about appearances. Over the past two decades, the event, misleadingly nicknamed "The Nerd Prom" – as if the journalists were comparable wizards to the high-tech elite – has featured parades of Hollywood celebrities attending as guests of mainstream media outlets and adding glamour. But with Hollywood under a shroud of guilt over rampant sexual abuse and with hatred toward the president the dominant emotion, the fun quotient is tending in the direction of visiting a dentist to have a tooth pulled. Last year, President Trump chose not to attend and allow himself to be verbally abused, and that started to kill off the glamour. This year could be even worse.

The Hollywood Reporter (how appropriate!) reports: The media companies that canceled their parties last year say they're still off, and MSNBC declined comment on their big afterparty. With about two months to go before the annual dinner, this year's edition of White House Correspondents' Dinner weekend is shaping up to be just as light on glitzy parties as last year, when several of the most prominent bashes were canceled as a nod to the frosty relationship between the White House and the press. MSNBC threw the sole big afterparty last year and is not committing to one this year, so it might be a short evening. Quite clearly, there is only one person who can save the evening: President Donald Trump. I love the irony! And I wouldn't put it past the president to shock everyone and attend, just to exercise the power he has, and maybe mess with the heads of his MSM foes. Imagine the tweets he could send out about his decision, tormenting the media swells. Maybe something along the lines of "Media people who hate and denigrate me are now desperate for me to attend WHCA dinner. Not sure I want to go and be insulted." Follow that with a tweet about how he enjoys a good joke about himself, but how pure hatred is in the air, and put in the infamous picture of Kathy Griffin with his severed head. In other words, troll the MSM. Get them talking about what they'd need to do to lure him to attend. That creates a conversation about media hate. President Trump knows a lot better than I do how to get the collective goat of his media enemies. But I do sense an opportunity here.