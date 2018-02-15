The Democrat program: Insanity, malice, and ignorance

As the actual facts seep out, are leaked out by who knows whom, it is now clear that the Clinton campaign, in cahoots with the DNC; Fusion GPS; and Obama's FBI, DOJ, NSA, and CIA, cooperated as a team to prevent Trump from being elected and, when that failed, prevent his inauguration. After that, it was to see him impeached. Obama was part of the game from the beginning. John McCain was happy to do his part. Their plan to "prove" that Trump had colluded with Russia to win the election was a cock-and-bull story from the outset. The bogus dossier was so poorly written, it would have been, should have been (and probably was) easily recognized as fake. Legitimate intel officers would never have submitted such a shoddy piece of work to the FBI or to the State Department. Comey had to know that it was nothing more than bad opposition research. But he used it to get a FISA warrant anyway. He picked Carter Page as his stooge, his conduit to everyone who was part of the Trump campaign. Then he lied about doing exactly that.

All the machinations of these highly-placed law enforcement folk were not only illegal, but unconstitutional and criminal. Their strategy depended on the distribution of the fake dossier commissioned by Clinton; on calculated leaks to the media; on altered 302 memos, those notes the FBI keeps on interviews and interrogations. That is likely how they came to indict Gen. Flynn: they framed him. The plan relied on their willingness, and their willing partners across the intel community and the media, to lie, cheat, and spread false information. So immersed in their plan were they that it never occurred to them that they would be caught. At first they assumed that Hillary would win the election and no one would ever know the lengths to which they went to insure her victory. After the election and then the inauguration, their "insurance policy," presumably the fabricated dossier, would guarantee the success of their skullduggery. They would take Trump out one way or another. They would never look back. They would be so proud. This bunch of self-appointed guardians of their personal, snooty version of who should lead our constitutional republic gave not a thought to the crimes they were committing or to the people whose votes they sought to cancel. After all, to progressives, the ends always justify the means, no matter how malicious. Now that they've been caught, they have all clammed up (or have they?). Only their blinkered true believers in Congress have the chutzpah to continue to accuse Trump of colluding with Russia. Even those, like Adam Schiff, who have seen the mountain of evidence of Clinton-DNC collusion with Russia still insist that Trump must be guilty of something. He is guilty of winning! This is where Nietzsche's quote becomes so relevant: "In individuals, insanity is rare; but in groups, parties, nations, and epochs, it is the rule." Democrats like Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell, and a host of others on cable TV every night continue to insist our alphabet agencies did nothing wrong, that they "acted responsibly." As a party, the Dems have descended into insanity. They even imagine taking back the House based on their campaign of Trump-hatred. They are pretending, in the face of all evidence to the contrary, that the economy is not booming thanks to Trump's de-regulation and tax cuts. They have forgotten Pogo's axiom, "We have met the enemy, and he is us." The media, most of them, are equally morally obtuse. Like the perpetrators of the scheme, they too cannot accept Hillary's loss despite the fact that she has a forty-year record of dishonesty, scandal, and greed. Tapper, Todd, Matthews, Scarborough, etc., all the usual suspects, are as deluded as Adam Schiff. They are counting on Mueller to do their bidding, to ignore all the facts that have emerged, the texts, emails, documents, and to come to their preconceived conclusion. Is Mueller an honest broker, or is he the partisan crook implied by the far-left people he has chosen to be on his team of prosecutors? That is the question. He had a legacy, sketchy here and there. If he wants to protect it, he will do the right thing. Let us hope the "truth will out." Winston Churchill: "The truth is incontrovertible. Malice may attack it, ignorance may deride it, but in the end, there it is."