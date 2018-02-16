Stopping an epidemic of school killings

Is there any answer within the bounds of the U.S. Constitution and the First and Second Amendments?

The Florida high school killings are disgusting and awful, and mass shootings threaten to be become epidemic.

There are some potential answers, because adolescent boys who kill follow a clear psychological pattern. They are the angriest, most alienated, and the least self-controlled individuals. Teen killers are not the only dangerous people – the Vegas killer was in his 60s and that full story has not been told. But if teen killers could be spotted and stopped half the time, the media contagion of fame by mass murder might be cut down significantly.

Better school security is crucial. Dr. John Lott makes the case that armed adults can help. Trained vets who retire from the military could be hired by school systems for violence.

This is not an un-solvable problem if we don't go into circular blaming games.

Adolescence is the most turbulent period of life, and adolescent boys are at greater risk for psychotic disorders, but also lesser pathologies that can still lead to disaster. The media avoid any truthful discussion on that topic, and the media never solve problems.

We know that enraged teenagers are not hard to spot. School counselors and teachers should learn how to do that. Counselors, like other psychotherapists, have a legal "duty to warn" when they run into patients who pose a risk to themselves or others.

It is hard for an enraged and mentally unstable teenager to hide those feelings, even in English essays or stories.

High school teachers should also have a duty to warn, because the Constitution is not a suicide note. Students have privacy rights, but schools should be able to act in loco parentis when things get dangerous.

Research on school killers also shows strong evidence for "media contagion" as a motive, so that every media shout-out about one school killer also helps to trigger others. Desperate teenagers often thirst for personal fame as well as revenge, and the media play into their rage by perversely making the killers famous.

Respect for the authority of teachers has also declined in the schools, again as part of the anarcho-Marxism of our cultural idols.

Fortunately, President Trump is a problem-solver. All too often, the left is interested only in dramatizing murderous actions to prove its political points about American society. The solution, leftists think, is to take all the guns away, like Nazi Germany. But that is a political dead end, even if it were a good idea. So the media just go into hysterics, editors are happy with bigger headlines, and the problem never gets solved. We need problem-solvers, not demagogues.

Israel has a long record of security against terror attacks, including attacks on schools. These have dropped drastically since effective measures were implemented. The United States can learn from many other countries – India and others as well. Some U.S. states are much worse than others. We can learn, not from political exploitation, but from solid science.

Facial expressions are used in airports to spot potentially dangerous people. You can see the faces of some of the terrorists before they kill, and even non-psychiatrists can spot the signs. Street cops have done it for ages. Humans can fake emotions, but fake emotions look different from spontaneous ones. A well trained person can tell.

We should not waste time going through the old media circle dance that never works. We should focus on solutions that can work within the boundaries of the Constitution.