NRA influence: Another lying Democrat lie

Predictably, social media haters of legal firearm ownership and the Second Amendment began their piñata-battering of the National Rifle Association like four-year-olds at a birthday party.

The horrific school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla., occurred 20 minutes from my home. As a father and husband, I think about my own child, as well as the unimaginable, lifelong grief the victims' parents must live with.

Full disclosure: Yes, I am a member of the NRA, and no, I was not paid to defend the NRA here.

It's psychiatrically unnerving just how many bogeymen Democrats are after, from imaginary white supremacists in every home to skeptics of faux climate change science to a new-old boogeyman: guns and gun-owners.

I take no solace in saying this: a year ago, as I was writing my upcoming book, 10 Warning Signs Your Child is Becoming a Democrat, I predicted to my wife and others that it was a guarantee that acts of violence perpetrated by youths barely old enough to legally drive would occur. I didn't know in what form the atrocities would occur, but I knew they would. Why? Because we cannot outrun the tsunami of kids screwed up not by the NRA, but by a culture of Democrat social engineering lunacy that considers human life disposable.

Democrat lies about the NRA

Democrats pretend the NRA is the only organization that lobbies politicians. In candidate and party contributions, independent expenditures, and lobbying, the NRA has spent $203 million since 1998, via PolitiFact. Remember, this is total spending for everything: elections at all levels of government and attempts to influence lawmakers and gun rights advocacy groups. Since 1998, the NRA doesn't come close to sniffing the highest-spending, crisp Benjamin Franklin-contributing lobbyists (please note that the Podesta Group, headed by John Podesta, Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign manager, is in the top ten).

The $203 million is a pittance compared to what other organizations in unrelated industries spent in 2016 alone.

How about the top ten individual Democrat donors in 2016, for federal races? They spent $317 million. This figure isn't for all spending, but just for candidates.

So, as usual, Democrats are employing one of two propaganda methods when it comes to the NRA: either they're lying by withholding the true breadth of influence the NRA has (this is the most likely scenario with the lying liar Democrat politicians) or they're carrying on happily in their fact-free world, where unicorns roam the streets under cotton candy clouds and would-be criminals experience epiphanies of moral clarity and non-violence after reviewing all state and federal gun laws.

The NRA's oh, so controversial law-and-order philosophy is that existing laws be enforced more aggressively. I will point out that the NRA has supported measures to prevent guns from getting into the hands of those who shouldn't have them. Democrats' gun control is a lot like their wealth redistribution belief: all for me, none for thee. If Democrats want to enact gun control and wealth redistribution, I have an idea: they fund, for all of us, 24-7 armed bodyguards (just like what they have); state-of-the-art security systems (just like what they have); and big, beautiful tall walls to surround our homes (just like what they have). With perks like these, I could be convinced to part ways with my firearms! (Just kidding.)

NRA has very little influence

As of this writing, 17 students are dead and hundreds traumatized by everything they were forced to witness. Democrats have moved the goalposts on the definition of a "mass shooting," of course, and they've perfected the art of being lying liars. Does the NRA have influence? Undoubtedly – but in the grand scheme of things, the money spent by the organization isn't even a blip on the multi-gazillion-dollar business of campaign finance.

There's lots of blame to go around as to why premeditated murders are more regularly being committed by young adults, and the NRA is low-hanging fruit for all the know-nothing useful-idiot dupe dopes. (In all candor, I don't think the NRA is consistently effective in attacking the Democrats and the DMIC and spends more effort on defense than on offense.)

You want to talk about influence? My pick for most at fault is the terrifying and dangerous Democrat indoctrination of our youth, pervasive throughout virtually every industry in America – from media to technology to anti-Second Amendment groups, most notably Everytown for Gun Safety, led by Michael Bloomberg, New York's former mayor.

If the Democrats and the DMIC who poison our children's minds and lie with impunity don't keep you up at night, what will?

Rich Logis is the CEO of Logis Productions, Inc. and author of the upcoming book 10 Warning Signs Your Child is Becoming a Democrat. Follow him on Twitter at @RichLogis.