NBC hires gay bronze-medalist who is Pence critic as Olympics commentator
Politicizing its ratings-impaired Olympics coverage, NBC doubles down on stupid, thanks to its ideological obsessions. NBC’s Olympics coverage joins the propaganda efforts of that network’s news division by hiring a third-place medalist as a commentator, apparently because he has gone after VP Mike Pence because Pence is a believing Christian who follows the biblical teachings on homosexual activity. Christine Brennan writes in USA Today:
U.S. figure skater Adam Rippon, the openly gay Olympic team bronze medalist who has become one of the best-known names at these Games, has been hired by NBC to work as a correspondent during the remainder of the Olympics, NBC spokesman Greg Hughes told USA TODAY Sports Sunday evening.
Rippon, 28, will work for the network on a variety of platforms, including television, digital and social media, Hughes said.
Rippon is “one of the best-known names at the games” not because of his athletic prowess, but:
Rippon made news in mid-January when he criticized Vice President Pence in a story in USA TODAY. When Pence fired back little more than an hour after the story appeared online, Rippon’s profile was on the rise. (snip)
He also is one of a few U.S. athletes who said they will not go to the White House for a post-Olympic celebration hosted by President Trump.
My impression is that many if not most people watch sports, and the Olympics in particular, to escape from humdrum daily concerns – especially politics. NBC is in effect tainting its coverage with politics, and that may do nothing to stem the widely-reported ratings decline of its Olympics coverage.
Ethel Fenig offers a poetic observation about Rippon:
You are queer
So we hear.
With just a slight leer.
But your virtue signaling irrelevance
About Vice President Pence
Makes absolutely no sense.
Because for all your talk bold
By not doing what you were told
You didn't go for the gold!
So, no matter your eyebrow hair
You can stay over there.
Because we just don't care!
