NBC hires gay bronze-medalist who is Pence critic as Olympics commentator

U.S. figure skater Adam Rippon, the openly gay Olympic team bronze medalist who has become one of the best-known names at these Games, has been hired by NBC to work as a correspondent during the remainder of the Olympics, NBC spokesman Greg Hughes told USA TODAY Sports Sunday evening.

Politicizing its ratings-impaired Olympics coverage, NBC doubles down on stupid, thanks to its ideological obsessions. NBC’s Olympics coverage joins the propaganda efforts of that network’s news division by hiring a third-place medalist as a commentator, apparently because he has gone after VP Mike Pence because Pence is a believing Christian who follows the biblical teachings on homosexual activity. Christine Brennan writes in USA Today :

Rippon, 28, will work for the network on a variety of platforms, including television, digital and social media, Hughes said.

Rippon is “one of the best-known names at the games” not because of his athletic prowess, but:

Rippon made news in mid-January when he criticized Vice President Pence in a story in USA TODAY. When Pence fired back little more than an hour after the story appeared online, Rippon’s profile was on the rise. (snip) He also is one of a few U.S. athletes who said they will not go to the White House for a post-Olympic celebration hosted by President Trump.

My impression is that many if not most people watch sports, and the Olympics in particular, to escape from humdrum daily concerns – especially politics. NBC is in effect tainting its coverage with politics, and that may do nothing to stem the widely-reported ratings decline of its Olympics coverage.

