February 23, 2018
Mourning the children of Parkland
Reader Keith Riler sent us the picture below outside Planned Parenthood of the Gulf Coast in Houston, taken following the shooting at Parkland, Florida.
It's safe to say nobody there at Planned Parenthood has a sense of irony.
