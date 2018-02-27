Liberal reporter demands Ivanka's opinion on father's sexual behavior

Ivanka Trump tells us – tells NBC's Peter Alexander, to be precise – that it is a " Pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter" whether she believes her father's alleged, and denied, sexual abuse and harassment. "I know my father," she added. "So I think I have that right as a daughter to believe my father."

Ruth Marcus of the Washington Post is complaining that Ivanka Trump won't answer questions about her father's supposed sexual abuse of women:

"I don't think that's a question you would ask many other daughters[.]"

Then, in her article, Marcus makes one of the most absolutely ignorant statements, showing that her head has been stuck in the sand or somewhere else for the last 25 years:

Well, no, it's not. Other daughters' fathers aren't the president of the United States. Other daughters' fathers haven't been so credibly, repeatedly accused. And other daughters in this excruciatingly uncomfortable position aren't demanding to have it both ways[.]

So according to Marcus, Bill Clinton was never credibly, repeatedly accused of abusing women. I guess Monica is wrong when she says in Vanity Fair that Clinton was guilty of gross abuse of power.

Chelsea was never asked the questions about her father's accusers, so she didn't have to answer. She was treated with kid gloves, and now Marcus pretends Clinton was never credibly accused.

Everyone should recognize that Hollywood, Democrats, and the media, who pretend they care about abuse of women, were willing to put Bill and Hillary back in the White House in 2017 despite their continued physical and mental abuse of women over decades. Many women had credible claims, and they were trashed by Hillary, Bill and their team, with the help of a complicit media.

Marcus and other journalists at the Washington Post and throughout most of the media virtually ignored all of Bill's accusers, which shows that they don't really care. Selective outrage is not outrage at all.

Clinton, Weinstein, Epstein, Lauer, Spacey, Rose, and others were serial abusers, and many people knew. Think of all the young women who have been abused by powerful men and wouldn't come forward because people like Marcus intentionally looked the other way.

Image: Martin Cathrae via Flickr.