Leftwing assassination chic against the Trumps is back

The rabid left was out there in all its revolting glory, commenting on the news that a blameless member of the Trump family, Vanessa Trump, who opened a package containing white powder and was hospitalized for exposure, somehow was a good thing. See the string of disgusting tweets well-preserved for posterity on Twitchy here.

Vanessa Trump's only crime, it seems, is that she married Donald Trump, Jr., one of Trump's sons, one who has no government role and zero influence on U.S. politics. She herself has made no public statements, certainly none that would irritate a lefty, and triggered no targeting. Someone just wanted to scare her with a right-in-her-face threat of anthrax poisoning through the sneaky and despicable act of using the U.S. postal service as a vehicle for his or her sick fantasies. Like in New York, after 9/11. I was there as a member of the press when the media was targeted by anthrax packages as a reporter for Forbes magazine and remember it well. At the time, no one could open any mail in that post-terror terror, it had to be inspected first and people were afraid to open it even after that. Yet today, the appearance of anthrax in the mail comes along and the left actually cheers. Obviously, it shows that last year's assassination chic craze against Trump on the left, in staged plays, in performance art, in comedy, and in fine art is far from a spent force. The bitterness of the left and its inability to cope with the new political reality before us, percolates away, without pause, at hot temperatures. It shows how unfit these people are to rule, given that they actually want innocent people dead if they have any connection, willing or not, to Trump. And nobody on the left is visibly trying to put a break to it, have what used to be called a Sista Soulja moment, as Bill Clinton, decades ago, had, criticizing leftwing extremism in a bid to draw the mainstream closer. With this kind of thing still going on, old as that act is, it's obvious the left lacks any connection to the mainstream. It also lacks leaders. Want More Trump? (as Glenn Reynolds says). This is how you get More Trump.