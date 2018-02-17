Kamala Harris says babies shouldn't be slaughtered (except in the womb)

This cannot be a political issue. We have to have smart gun safety laws – our babies are being slaughtered.

California senator Kamala Harris, who is widely expected to run for president in 2020 as the "female Obama," tried to make as much hay as she could regarding the school shooting in Florida, saying that while she didn't want to use the massacre for political gain, she was going to anyway :

It's a curious choice of words. "Babies." No babies were slaughtered. Harris used a metaphor for children. Real, actual babies, still inside their mothers, are slaughtered every day in California, but Harris has no problem with that, being a pro-abortion Democrat.

I think one can conclude that Kamala Harris is more interested in metaphorical children than real ones. I think she's more interested in the child actors in Black Panther than she is in the real children suffering in housing projects in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Harris made another curious statement:

"I had to look at autopsy photographs," Harris said on Thursday, referring to her time as California's attorney general. "When you see the effect of this extreme violence on a human body, and especially the body of a child, maybe it will shock some people into understanding."

Harris seems to be saying that we should look at horrible photos of the deaths of children in order to be shocked into action.

Why, then, did Harris, as California's attorney general, try to silence an investigator who was trying to expose Planned Parenthood's trading in baby body parts? From 2016:

[A]gents from her office searched Mr. Daleiden's apartment Tuesday in Orange County, seizing his laptop and multiple hard drives while attempting to take his phone as he was speaking to his attorneys, according to sources close to Mr. Daleiden, lead investigator for the pro-life Center for Medical Progress. The center ignited an outcry last year with the release of hidden-camera footage showing Planned Parenthood officials discussing the harvesting of and billing for fetal tissue obtained from abortions for medical research. The search warrant was issued for materials related to the video footage of Dr. Deb Nucatola, Planned Parenthood Federation of America's senior director of medical services, and Dr. Mary Gatter, president of PPFA's medical directors counsel, according to the Daleiden camp. In an undercover video released last year, Dr. Nucatola said that she would use different, "less crunchy techniques" to obtain intact fetal tissue better suited for medical research, even though federal forbids any alteration of the "timing, method or procedures used to terminate the pregnancy ... solely for the purposes of obtaining the tissue."

Harris wants people to see the horrible bodies of dead children so she can push through legislation to curb the Second Amendment. But Harris doesn't want people even to see discussions of harvesting the bodies of dead babies, perhaps for fear of "shocking people into understanding."

With such compartmentalized sensibilities, I think Harris is a perfect nominee for the Democrats in 2020.

Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.