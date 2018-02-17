If a RINO beats the Dem for North Dakota Senate, have we really won anything?

North Dakota representative at large Kevin Cramer has decided to run for the Senate seat held by Democrat Heidi Heitkamp. North Dakota, which President Trump won by 30 percentage points, is expected to favor the Republican. Kevin Cramer is a "Republican in name only" (a RINO). He has a 36% rating from ConservativeReview.com. But hey, what do you want? Perfection?

Cramer has voted for every big spending bill you can think of, including the latest Trump-McConnell-Schumer spending bill recently passed. In 2016, he voted to fund Obama priorities and to give Planned Parenthood a raise. He voted to raise the debt limit by $1.5 trillion and increase spending. He voted against ending funding of Obama's illegal amnesty. In short, he'd be in perfect sync with Republicans in the Senate and President Trump. Cramer would vote for big spending bills. He would vote to give amnesty for millions of illegal aliens. He would do whatever Mitch McConnell told him to. But it's not all bad. If elected, Cramer would actually become the most conservative senator from North Dakota. That's because the other Senator, John Hoeven, has an even lower rating on ConservativeReview.com, of only 28%. Cramer also as an "F" rating, but his is 36%, so he would be the more conservative one. There is another candidate running in the N.D. GOP primary, but he is only a state senator who is deemed to have little chance against a statewide office-holder like Cramer. Given Trump's popularity in the state, we have a great chance to replace a Democrat with a RINO and make it less likely the Democrats will retake the Senate, keeping it safely in GOP RINO hands. Isn't that great?