Gun grabbers seeking to censor NRA-TV

Two gun safety groups want Apple, Amazon, Google and Roku to remove the NRA's online video channel from their streaming platforms.

Not content to run roughshod over the Second Amendment, anti-gun groups and celebrities are seeking to take on the spirit of the First Amendment, and remove the NRA’s television platform from streaming services. Nathaniel Meyersohn writes for CNN :

In letters on Friday, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense and Everytown for Gun Safety called on the companies to cut ties with NRATV because it "promotes dangerous conspiracy theories, racially charged rhetoric, and violent demonization of the NRA's political opponents." "American businesses have the responsibility to make ethical decisions about the content they will provide on their platforms," Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts wrote. The groups launched an online petition with the hashtag #DumpNRATV. On Thursday, #StopNRAmazon began trending on Twitter as customers threatened to stop buying products or cancel their Prime memberships if Amazon doesn't pull NRATV.

Calling would-be censors “gun safety groups” is a bit Orwellian. Actually, the NRA is by far the most effective gun safety group on the country, as anyone who has taken its firearms safety training can attest. But that is a side note to this attempt to silence speech on the basis of political disagreement.

William A. Jacobson of Legal Insurrection notes the sly end-run around the Constitution, using oligopolies to censor speech, not the power of the government:

It should surprise no one that what starts with an attack on 2nd Amendment rights quickly moved to an attack on free speech via the handful of internet oligopolies. Leftists have identified a weak point — private entities are not constrained by the 1st Amendment the way the government is, but they perform on the internet quasi-governmental functions over internet infrastructure and access.

In a series of tweets, Professor Jacobson elaborated:

Ake no mistake: Our freedoms do not please the mandarin-wannabes of the Deep State and the tech oligopolists, and they see an opportunity in the deaths in Parkland, Florida. Professor Jacobson lays it on the line: