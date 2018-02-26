Guess which one percent of the population committed 33% of the mass shootings in the last decade?

Isn’t it peculiar that nobody in the media seems to mention this? Daniel Greenfield writes:

In the last decade, there were only 10 major mass shootings where the death toll went into the double digits. Three of those were carried out by Muslim terrorists. That’s all the more remarkable since Muslims make up less than 1% of the United States population, but account for 33% of major mass shootings. Proportional to their representation in the population, Muslims are responsible for far more mass shootings than Americans.

The trend is worrisome. Since 2015, not a single year has passed without a Muslim mass shooting. While 2017’s Muslim mass shooter Kori Ali Muhammad only managed to kill three people in Fresno, his expressions of racial and religious hatred make it clear that we are dealing with a hateful pattern.

Muhammad had sought to kill "as many white males as possible". He shouted, “Allahu Akbar” when captured by the police. While the media has emphasized Dylann Storm Roof’s racist attack on a black church in Charleston, he was only 1 of 3 racially motivated mass shooters in the past 5 years, 2 were African-Americans, Muhammad and Micah Xavier Johnson, the Black Lives Matter protester who murdered 5 Dallas police officers. Johnson’s massacre of police officers and September 11 were the deadliest attacks on American police officers in this century. Both were carried out by Muslim attackers.