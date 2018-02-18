Facebook VP of advertising: Russian ads couldn't have affected election, because most came after the vote

The Obama administration’s CIA Director John Brennan has plenty of questions of his own involvement in the use of the phony “Steele dossier” to spy on the Trump campaign, but as they old saying goes, the best defense is a good offense. So, he is pushing the narrative that those evil Russians – who were not impeded by Brennan’s CIA in starting their mission to sow chaos in the election starting in 2014, according to the just released Mueller indictments – did indeed influence the election, and maybe hand the presidency to Donald Trump, making his term illegitimate.

The faltering narrative claiming Russia somehow fixed the election of Donald Trump still has its defenders, but the facts are piling up against them. An unexpected source implicitly has rebuked the media’s coverage, even as those withs omething hide double down.

The majority of the Russian ad spend happened AFTER the election. We shared that fact, but very few outlets have covered it because it doesn’t align with the main media narrative of Tump and the election. https://t.co/2dL8Kh0hof

Most of the coverage of Russian meddling involves their attempt to effect the outcome of the 2016 US election. I have seen all of the Russian ads and I can say very definitively that swaying the election was *NOT* the main goal.

Very excited to see the Mueller indictment today. We shared Russian ads with Congress, Mueller and the American people to help the public understand how the Russians abused our system. Still, there are keys facts about the Russian actions that are still not well understood.

An implicit rebuke of the ex top spy came from an unexpected source, Tob Goldman, Facebook’s VP of advertising:

DOJ statement and indictments reveal the extent and motivations of Russian interference in 2016 election. Claims of a “hoax” in tatters. My take: Implausible that Russian actions did not influence the views and votes of at least some Americans.

The faltering narrative claiming Russia somehow fixed the election of Donald Trump still has its defenders, but the facts are piling up against them. An unexpected source implicitly has rebuked the media’s coverage, even as those withs omething hide double down.

The Obama administration’s CIA Director John Brennan has plenty of questions of his own involvement in the use of the phony “Steele dossier” to spy on the Trump campaign, but as they old saying goes, the best defense is a good offense. So, he is pushing the narrative that those evil Russians – who were not impeded by Brennan’s CIA in starting their mission to sow chaos in the election starting in 2014, according to the just released Mueller indictments – did indeed influence the election, and maybe hand the presidency to Donald Trump, making his term illegitimate.

DOJ statement and indictments reveal the extent and motivations of Russian interference in 2016 election. Claims of a “hoax” in tatters. My take: Implausible that Russian actions did not influence the views and votes of at least some Americans. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) February 16, 2018

DonkeyHotey / Flickr via Creative Commons

An implicit rebuke of the ex top spy came from an unexpected source, Tob Goldman, Facebook’s VP of advertising:

Very excited to see the Mueller indictment today. We shared Russian ads with Congress, Mueller and the American people to help the public understand how the Russians abused our system. Still, there are keys facts about the Russian actions that are still not well understood. — Rob Goldman (@robjective) February 17, 2018

Most of the coverage of Russian meddling involves their attempt to effect the outcome of the 2016 US election. I have seen all of the Russian ads and I can say very definitively that swaying the election was *NOT* the main goal. — Rob Goldman (@robjective) February 17, 2018

The majority of the Russian ad spend happened AFTER the election. We shared that fact, but very few outlets have covered it because it doesn’t align with the main media narrative of Tump and the election. https://t.co/2dL8Kh0hof — Rob Goldman (@robjective) February 17, 2018

Do facts matter to Brennan? Even leftists have their doubts.