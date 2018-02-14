Ex-Trump staffer learns the hard way: Reality shows aren't real life

Real life isn't a reality show, as professional reality show guest Omarosa Manigault Newman recently learned. After first gaining fame appearing and then later being fired several times by reality show host (among his other professions) Donald J. Trump, Omarosa – no last name needed – gratefully campaigned for Trump prior to his election. For her real-life work, she was duly rewarded with a semi-real job: director of communications in the White House Office of Public Liaison. However, once a reality show star, always a reality show star. Unable to distinguish reality from a reality show, Omarosa continued her...um, extravagant ways, including, according to Politico:

... using the White House car service – known as "CARPET" – as an office pickup and drop-off service, something strictly forbidden by the federal government, according to three administration officials. Not legal. Not real. And so she was fired. For real. But, apparently thinking she was still a contestant on the White House reality show: Manigault Newman tried to storm the White House residence to appeal to Trump, according to one of the officials, accidentally tripping an electronic Secret Service wire that monitors entry and egress from the residence. The White House did not respond to a request for comment about Manigault Newman's departure. Omarosa bounced back to her reality and is now appearing on the reality show Celebrity Big Brother, where she dutifully criticizes not only her former boss, but also Vice President Michael Pence, mocking his religious beliefs. This is not only really not nice and really not professional. Antics such as this doom Omarosa to the constant unreality of reality shows, rendering her incapable of functioning in real life. What a sad reality.