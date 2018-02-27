Elizabeth Warren's past catches up with her (again)

Elizabeth Warren says it's "deeply offensive" that Trump has a portrait of Andrew Jackson in the White House. Warren was the keynote speaker at a Dem fundraising dinner honoring Jackson in 2015. pic.twitter.com/VYi98sJyUR

Faux outrage from Fauxcahontas. Sean Davis digs up an embarrassing bit of history that demonstrates the utter hypocrisy of one of the left's darlings, who evidently will claim anything so long as it helps her score points with an audience:

It's also highly ironic given that there is some evidence to suggest one of Warren's ancestors may have helped round up Indians for the "Trail of Tears" forced march. And for Brian Kilmeade, Fox News anchor and author of "Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans," it's highly outrageous[.]

The Boston Herald adds another dimension to her hypocrisy:

Warren concluded her speech with an attack on Trump: "It is deeply offensive that this president keeps a portrait of Andrew Jackson hanging in the Oval Office, honoring a man who did his best to wipe out Native people," Warren said.

Her hypocritical remark came at the end :

... an unannounced appearance before the National Congress of American Indians, the oldest national organization that claims to represent the interests of Native Americans[.]

