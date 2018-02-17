Democrats keep harping on Hillary's larger popular vote (thanks entirely to California ), but Facebook's 214 million American users tell a different story. Pro-Trump memes were immensely more popular than pro-Hillary ones – so popular that the ad farms went all out with pro-Trump click-bait.

According to a Wired.com exposé on Facebook and the election, "overseas content mills" that post click-bait for advertising dollars had a much bigger social media presence with pro-Trump stories than the Russian trolls.

Compare a million clicks on a single fake story that the pope endorsed Trump to the Mueller indictment of 13 Russians. The Russians generated a measly million and a half tweets in total during the entire campaign. There are 500 million tweets a day on Twitter (see " Russian Investigation Offers a Ludicrous Indictment " for analysis of the Russian impact by the numbers).

Trump's candidacy also proved to be a wonderful tool for a new class of scammers pumping out massively viral and entirely fake stories. Through trial and error, they learned that memes praising the former host of The Apprentice got many more readers than ones praising the former secretary of state. A website called Ending the Fed proclaimed that the Pope had endorsed Trump and got almost a million comments, shares, and reactions on Facebook, according to an analysis by BuzzFeed. Other stories asserted that the former first lady had quietly been selling weapons to ISIS, and that an FBI agent suspected of leaking Clinton's emails was found dead. Some of the posts came from hyper-partisan Americans. Some came from overseas content mills that were in it purely for the ad dollars. By the end of the campaign, the top fake stories on the platform were generating more engagement than the top real ones.

Did the fake news that the Pope endorsed Trump sway the election?

Hat tip: Breitbart.com