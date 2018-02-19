Dem Senator warns Mueller against issuing report near midterm election

Senator Bob Casey, the Pennsylvania Democrat, issued a public warning Sunday telling special counsel Robert Mueller to avoid issuing his report near the November election. One of the less crazy, comparatively moderate Democratic senators, Casey's caution carries some troubling implications.

Speaking to radio host John Catsimatidis on New York radio station AM 970, Casey said he couldn't make any assumptions about where the Mueller investigation is going in light of indictments issued on Friday. But he added that he would recommend Mueller not release a report on his findings near the midterms, when it would distract from elections or cause people to question the election's integrity. "I don't think we'll know anywhere near the full story until [Mueller] issues his report," Casey said. "But once you get into the summer, and you get close to the election, I think it's a mistake for him to release it late. I think you should wait until after [the election]" Casey said.

As my friend Mike Nadler commented:

So, Casey is saying we can only know the full story when Mueller issues his report and that report should not be issued within 4 months of the election. So, he's saying it's better we not know the full story until after the election. It's unbelievable that he would be so straightforward about wanting to keep voters in the dark.

Does Casey suspect that the Mueller report will be, to use the phrase the Dems have been throwing around, a "nothingburger"? Does he expect president Trump to be exonerated, as the president has already claimed in the basis of the 13 indictments issued Friday?

Casey could just as easily have urged Mueller to wrap up his work in plenty of time to allow voters to digest the news. After all, it appears that the 13 indictments were suddenly and unexpectedly released in order to distract from the FBI's failure to follow up and prevent the Florida school shooter from carrying out his plans, announced at almost the same time.

Perhaps Senator Casey should glance a little closer at the masthead of the semi-official party organ of the Democrats: