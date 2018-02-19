DACA coddling upsets other illegals

If rule-of-law advocates are seen as a divided bunch and President Trump himself seems a bit squishy on what kind of bill he will sign to end illegal immigration, it's worth noting that over on the left, the open-borders lobby, and the garden-variety illegals in particular, are pretty much at each others' throats over the coddling that Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients are getting. According to the San Diego Union-Tribune:

“I’m very bitter. These DACA kids definitely have this sense of entitlement,” Paredes said. “People fought for them and they got DACA and they got their work permit and then they went to sleep, instead of working to fight for the rest of us.” So illegals are angry at other illegals because some are deemed more worthy than others of amnesty, and the latter have the whole Democratic political machine fighting for them, while the rest get nothing. From the DACA perspective, of course, amnesty for DACA recipients is just the camel's nose under the tent for the broader agenda of open borders and wait-for-the-next-subway next mass amnesty. But it's likely there's a lot of fury on this front, given that guys like the young man quoted in the piece above, were brought here as children, too, but came in, say, in 1980, missing the 1982 age cutoff, and for reasons unknown, also missed Ronald Reagan's 1986 mass amnesty. (Notice how many of the illegals in the piece pose for newspaper photos with the very parents who got them in this dilemma.) There are at least 13 million illegals here in the U.S. and DACA covers just roughly 700,000 of them. It's a problem whenever there are special carveouts for favored special interest groups. Here's an idea for them: How about one immigration law for everyone? No more resentments about one group of people getting more than another and DACA recipients being spoiled and coddled, giving them an unreasonable entitlement mentality. And guess what: we already have one. It's called immigration law. Illegal immigration is nothing more than saying I won't wait and I won't apply legally to reside in the U.S., as a million people do each year, but I will set aside myself as special and exempt from the law and then hope activists get me what I want the easy way, not the legal way everyone else has to follow. That's special-interest behavior in itself. So to complain about a concentric special-interest group within this special interest group is a little disingenuous. People who really want to live here all have a way of getting to the United States if that is where they want to be and that is to go back to their countries of citizenship and apply for it. Ending chain migration and visa lotteries, which is in the works, will open up vast new numbers of slots. Why none of these battling and bitter illegals does that is rather a mystery. Instead of moving forward, they are fighting over scraps and that is a good thing, it strengthens the stature and attractiveness of following the rule of law.