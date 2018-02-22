CNN busted trying to put scripted words in mouth of hero Stoneman Douglas student at televised town hall

CNN would be the object of humor if its behavior were not so contemptible. Coming in the wake of its disgrace over using chyrons to proclaim President Trump a liar, giving up all pretense of objectivity, the latest scandal reveals an active propaganda effort to manufacture fake questions from real children, even from a boy hero who used his body to protect others during the shooting at Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School.

Nobody should take CNN seriously anymore. Somewhere in Hell, Josef Goebbels is expecting company.

"CNN had originally asked me to write a speech and questions and it ended up being all scripted," Haab told WPLG-TV.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Colton Haab said he was approached by CNN to ask a question at Wednesday night's town hall but decided not to after the network gave him a "scripted question," quashing one he wrote himself. Haab, a member of the Junior ROTC [who] shielded students while the school was under attack from the shooter, said he was going to ask about using veterans as armed security guards.

The narrative favoring the Democrats takes precedence over anything faintly resembling genuine discussion of the real views of the people who were victims of the shooting.

See also: CNN hits a new low, no longer pretending to be fair at all

CNN would be the object of humor if its behavior were not so contemptible. Coming in the wake of its disgrace over using chyrons to proclaim President Trump a liar, giving up all pretense of objectivity, the latest scandal reveals an active propaganda effort to manufacture fake questions from real children, even from a boy hero who used his body to protect others during the shooting at Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School.

The narrative favoring the Democrats takes precedence over anything faintly resembling genuine discussion of the real views of the people who were victims of the shooting.

Via Real Clear Politics:

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Colton Haab said he was approached by CNN to ask a question at Wednesday night's town hall but decided not to after the network gave him a "scripted question," quashing one he wrote himself. Haab, a member of the Junior ROTC [who] shielded students while the school was under attack from the shooter, said he was going to ask about using veterans as armed security guards. "CNN had originally asked me to write a speech and questions and it ended up being all scripted," Haab told WPLG-TV.

Watch for yourself:

Nobody should take CNN seriously anymore. Somewhere in Hell, Josef Goebbels is expecting company.