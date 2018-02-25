At CPAC, Mona Charen slams Trump, calls Le Pen invite 'a disgrace'

Conservative columnist Mona Charen appeared on a panel at CPAC on Saturday and proceeded to slam Donald Trump and conservatives for their "hypocrisy." She also skewered CPAC for inviting Marion Le Pen, a leader of the French nationalist party, whose family has expressed anti-Semitic ideas but there's no evidence the young Le Pen harbors anti-Jewish feelings.

One stalwart Trump critic dared to take the stage at this year’s CPAC. “If we want an audience with young people, we have to separate ourselves from the men on our side who’ve behaved atrociously toward women,” said conservative writer Mona Charen—a think tank fellow, and TWS contributor—during a panel discussion of conservative women’s feminist crisis. “I'm disappointed in the people on our side for being hypocrites about sexual harassers and abusers of women who are in our party who are sitting in the White House who brag about their extramarital affairs, who brag about mistreating women,” Charen challenged. “And because he happens to have an ‘R’ after his name, we look the other way, we don't complain.”

Wrong place. Wrong time. Wrong audience. I don't know what Charen was trying to accomplish besides establishing herself more firmly with the dwindling number of conservatives actually willing to speak out against Trump and right wingers. She couldn't have believed she might have changed some of the closed minds who attended CPAC and who represent the base of the Republican party. And she must have known she would have been heckled mercilessly.

She was on firmer ground in criticizing the invite to Le Pen:

"There was quite an interesting person who was on this stage the other day. Her name is Marion Le Pen," Charen told the crowd, suggesting Le Pen was only invited because of her surname. "And the Le Pen name is a disgrace," she added. "Her grandfather is racist and a Nazi. She claims that she stands for him. And the fact that CPAC invited her is a disgrace," Charen said.

Charen is not a major voice on the right and because of her NeverTrumpism, probably will never be. But the point she makes about hypocrisy regarding women will not go away and will be exploited to the fullest by Democrats in November. Those activists booing her at CPAC are only kidding themselves if they believe that Trump's and Moore's treatment of women won't be an issue in 2018.