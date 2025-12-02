Under the despotic autopen administration (AKA bilious Biden) the U.S. had a policy called “Operation Allies Welcome.” It might as well have been called Operation Everyone Welcome. Estimates are that about 190,000 Afghan aliens were admitted since 2021, but the vetting was so ineffectually Bidenesque that nobody really knows what we don’t know.

Some of the aliens welcomed into our country included members of the Afghan Zero Units which worked with the CIA. The evil Afghan national who shot the two West Virginia National Guardsmen in D.C. (murdering one, as of time of writing) was in one of those units. The vetting process included these elements: biometric screening; biographic checks against interagency watch lists -- DoW, DHS, FBI -- and intelligence community checks; and in-person interviews for asylum seekers and special immigration visas.

While seemingly extensive, it wasn’t enough. That may be partly because those who hate our enemies don’t necessarily love us, and the screening procedures mentioned above are inadequate to ascertain their commitment to American ideals. Yet, President Trump only wants immigrants and refugees who share American values and are willing to assimilate into the Golden Age of America, not try to transform it. Others need not apply; in fact, the whole asylum program should probably be overhauled, if not scrapped.

Indeed, President Trump is righteously indignant; he intends to halt immigration from Third-World countries. He has also directed the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to review every Green Card held by aliens from these 19 countries. There are about 3.3 million Green Card holders from these “countries of concern.” Nevertheless, USCIS director Joseph Edlow recognizes the urgency of the matter, stating, in part, “my primary responsibility is to ensure that every alien is vetted and screened to the maximum degree possible.”

USCIS will consider relevant “country-specific factors.” However, many of the countries the aliens escaped from are primitive; they don’t maintain reliable databases to cross-check responses, especially biographical data. Therefore, the “maximum degree” possible implies more thorough in-person interviews with “country-specific” questions. This will be laborious, which is one reason why we need to halt further applicants at least until we’ve accomplished a reset (or indefinitely).

Fortunately, Artificial Intelligence has come a long way, and in conjunction with lie-detector methods it will help ascertain a respondent’s veracity with all deliberate speed -- with emphasis on “deliberate.” Country-specific questions designed to evoke a physiological response that’s hard to conceal may go further than untrustworthy biographical data in determining the alien’s worthiness for, and amenability to, Americanization.

Afghanistan and Somalia are two of the countries of concern. Here are two sets of sample, value-judgement questions that may evoke measurable emotions that expose an alien’s allegiance to foreign potentates, rather than his adopted country:

For Afghan aliens:

Should girls be educated beyond basic home economics chores?

What does being an American mean to you?

Whom do you admire more, Ahmad Shah Durrani, (founder of modern Afghanistan) or George Washington?

If your wife has a headache, is it improper to impose yourself upon her?

Does “might make right”?

Do you send money back to Afghanistan? To whom?

What should be the punishment for stealing a goat? (At interviewee’s discretion, aimed to elicit indignant attitude.)

Is it barbaric to play polo with a severed human head? (At interviewee’s discretion if subject is fidgety and reticent.)

What is your opinion of no-fault divorce?

For Somali aliens:

Do you prefer to eat cats, dogs, or geese?

What is more important, due process or swift “eye-for-eye” retribution?

How do you define piracy?

What is your primary source of income? Do your remit any funds home?

Should women whose vote you disagree with be disenfranchised?

Are the sexes equal?

What volunteer efforts have you pursued in America?

What do you think of Al-Shabaab?

If a camel escapes from the zoo, would you return it (at interviewee’s discretion if the subject’s answers are not forthcoming. Aimed to provoke a response.)

Those questions are merely for illustrative purposes -- that is, to emphasize that the vetting process focusses on country-specific questions given their concerning status.

Additionally, reviewed aliens should demonstrate English language proficiency (our official language) and not have sucked-up public assistance funds like thirsty camels sucking up water in their homeland (Somalia). That would mean they are a “public charge” and thereby inadmissible per President Trump and USCIS.

President Trump is resolved that his America-First duty requires that USCIS re-examine every alien admitted to America under Biden. AI-enabled lie detectors can supplement human intervention, or perhaps replace it in evaluating written responses (they can be better at spotting lies). As for future immigrants from the aforementioned 19 countries: Americans come first, and our housing, employment, healthcare, and law enforcement resources are already strained to the limit. You’ll just have to transform your own society, for we are the United States, not the United Nations.

