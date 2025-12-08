The treasonous abuse of the asylum fraud loophole in immigration law and the wholesale granting of refugee status to minimally vetted migrants during the Biden years is not only a premeditated betrayal of the American people but has led to death, destruction, rampant crime, and societal chaos.

During the four years of the Biden presidency there was a de facto open invitation for third-world migrants to abuse the seeking of asylum provision in the immigration laws to freely cross the American border. Nearly six million, or half of the unvetted illegal immigrants that entered the United States during the Biden years did so by essentially claiming they were “refugees.”

They were waved into the country and given a court date, which if they bother to show up -- and nearly 90 percent do not -- can take up to 10 years to adjudicate while these supposed “refugees” remain in the country collecting welfare and displacing native American workers and becoming virtually impossible to deport.

In the aftermath of the Thanksgiving Eve shooting of two national guardsmen by an essentially unvetted Afghan refugee, President Trump announced on November 28, 2025 that he will “…permanently pause migration from Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden’s Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country, end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of our Country, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization.”

Further, the Trump Administration plans to review and potentially revoke the legal status of virtually all refugees admitted to the United States during the Biden years, including nearly 190,000 essentially unvetted Afghans.

But this isn’t the first time that Donald Trump has confronted the American Left on the issue of asylum seekers from countries whose cultures are antithetical to that of the United States and whose populations are essentially unassimilable. He did so via an Executive Order on January 27, 2017. It was then that the Democrat party and its allies showed their true colors on mass immigration and the abuse of the asylum fraud loophole by incompatible third-world migrants.

Seven days after his first inauguration, President Trump issued an executive order suspending indefinitely admission of refugees from Syria and halting all potential asylum seeking immigration from six other Islamic countries for a period of 90 days, after which time a significant percentage of 50,000 refugees worldwide could be admitted annually from the Middle East. During this interval, a new process was to be put in place to significantly tighten vetting of all refugees from this region while giving preference to persecuted religious minorities.

In light of the numerous terrorist attacks in Europe over the previous eight years, due almost entirely to their open border policies regarding immigrants from the Middle East, this was a common-sense and frankly moderate executive order. However, it was totally misrepresented by the legacy media and the Democrat party as anti-Muslim, racist, and inhumane.

The usual suspects on the radical Left, such as the ACLU and numerous advocacy groups were in a total meltdown. Along with filing lawsuits with like-minded federal District Court judges, many within this ideological assemblage utilized the threadbare tactic of manipulating images of hardship from this region as confirmation of the heartlessness of Donald Trump.

Others on the Left attempted to make the case for the inhumanity of these orders by comparing the Middle East refugee flow to that of post-World War II wherein Europe was awash in tens of millions of displaced survivors of the most devastating five-year period in human history.

As many readers of these pages are aware, I am a refugee as well as a WWII displaced war orphan. I daresay very few citizens of this nation are more acutely aware of the suffering and hardships endured by children enmeshed in the catastrophic aftermath of a continent-destroying unconditional war. I can no longer remain silent over the treasonous abuse of American compassion and manipulation of immigration laws as I am also aware that the first duty of this government is to protect the citizens of the United States.

I was brought to America under the terms of the Displaced Persons Act of 1948, which allowed just 10,000 war orphans and 400,000 others to immigrate to the United States over a four year period. In 1948 it was estimated there were still upwards of 11 million displaced persons in refugee camps in Europe. Nearly all of whom were from Eastern Europe and not only experienced first-hand the unbridled violence of the war but were now faced the dire specter of oppressive Soviet occupation of their home countries.

The Displaced Persons Act applied only to those who were displaced as of the end of the war in Europe (May 1945) and by December 1945 living in refugee in camps within the zones of U.S., French or British occupation. It should be noted that virtually all German, Austrian and Italian citizens were ineligible. Further, the law required that each applicant be sponsored and be subject to stringent vetting which included being interviewed in order to make certain they had no hidden Nazi leanings and truly wanted to become productive and loyal American citizens. This screening took place not in the United States but in Europe.

Within this universe of non-German, Austrian, and Italian refugees in postwar Europe there were no Islamic terrorists or others whose culture, or religion, or upbringing promulgated unfettered criminal activity, violent religious intolerance, anti-Western hatred, or an inbred inability or desire to assimilate.

Despite being from the same cultural background as the population of the United States, the extraordinarily limited number of European refugees from World War II that arrived in America were subject to geometrically greater vetting and document verification than the millions of so-called asylum seekers from incompatible third-world countries allowed to arbitrarily walk across the border, claim to be seeking asylum, and given welfare and free transportation to the American city of their choice by the Biden Administration.

A question from an incensed American citizen who happens to have been a refugee: why, considering the nature and background of the societies from which today’s refugees and asylum seekers emanate, are they not subject to the same stringent vetting as post-World War II refugees before, or at a minimum, upon their entrance into the United States?

The answer to that question is that the vast majority of those on the Left and the now Marxist-controlled Democrat party despises the bulk of the American citizenry, in particular those of European descent (which includes two-thirds of Hispanics).

As their Marxist-inspired political and economic tenets have been a spectacular failure wherever tried, they have determined that the only way they can only seize the reins of power in perpetuity is by fomenting chaos and demographic change by flooding the nation with migrants from third world countries whose first loyalty is not to the United States but to a religion, an ideology, or another nation.

Despite their protestations to the contrary, this treasonous cabal has no compassion for these migrants as their true intent is to exploit the anti-West mindset as well as the cultural and religious identity of the third world “asylum seekers” they wave into the country in order to advance their megalomaniacal agenda.

In order to permanently thwart the malevolent plans of the American Marxists, President Trump’s November 28, 2025 message to the American people clearly outlines the steps that must be taken in the short term but they must be augmented by eliminating the filibuster in the Senate in order to pass legislation to dramatically change the immigration laws.

Image: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service