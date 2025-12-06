The Arrest of Brian Cole Doesn't Began To Answer J6 Questions

So, the J6 bomber has been caught, or at least someone who can be blamed has been caught. “Conspiracy theorists” have recently observed that a former female Capital Police Officer who is now working for the CIA was at one point the chief suspect. Today’s conspiracy theory is tomorrow’s confirmed history and all that, but for the moment we’ll go with Brian Cole, very much a 30-year-old black fellow who CNN’s Jake Tapper called a 30-year-old white guy.

Attorney General Pam Bondi noted:

“This case languished. It sat there for four years, collecting dust. No one did anything to solve this,” declared Attorney General Pam Bondi on “Fox and Friends” Friday morning. “Old evidence, new people, great police work, that’s all it is. Good old-fashioned police work.”

FBI Director Kash Patel explained:

Patel claimed at a Thursday press conference that Biden’s FBI “sat on the evidence for four years. There wasn’t any production of new evidence from five years ago.”

“We looked at three million lines of evidence,” he went on. “We went back and looked at the cell phone tower data dumps. We went back and looked at the providers and what information they provided pursuant to search warrants at the time and asked questions, such as ‘Why weren’t all the phone numbers scrubbed?’ and ‘Why weren’t they connected?’ and ‘Why wasn’t there any geolocational data done?’

“Now that is either sheer incompetence or complete intentional negligence, neither of which is acceptable for this FBI. So, we changed that in the prior eight months, not on just this case, but everyone. And what that did was allow us to narrow the search down,” he explained.

I’ve been covering this case at my home blog since the beginning, so let’s take a moment to review some of the evidence about the January 6 bombs and bomber the FBI had for years.

*1300, DNC Headquarters. A DC Metro police car and Secret Service vehicle are parked at the DNC, mere feet from the pipe bomb left there supposedly 17 hour earlier. Kamala Harris is inside the building. A man wearing a backpack is seen on video approaching each vehicle and speaking with those inside. He was later identified as a Capital police officer. They get out of their vehicles and stand there, chatting. Another Secret Service agent is standing within 10 feet of the very visible, Hollywood-issue pipe bomb, but ignores it even as he lets school children stroll by well within the probable blast radius.

Another uniformed officer walks within a few feet of the bomb and takes photos of it. Standard protocol requires officers at a possible bomb scene to turn off their radios and cell phones., because transmissions could detonate a bomb. There is no sign this is done.

The officers—as many as five—eventually drive away after calling others with a robot to remove the bomb. All were continually in what any sane cop would know could be the blast radius.

*Kamala Harris was in the building through this entire Keystone Kops episode. Secret Service protocol requires a search of the interior and exterior of the building—the bomb, always in plain sight, was near the front door—which includes bomb dogs. How could they possibly have missed a comically stereotypical bomb in plain view?

*Secret Service protocol also requires immediately removing any protectee from danger. This wasn’t done.

*How could no one—including DNC staffers walking within feet of the bomb in plain view as they entered the building—have seen or reported the bomb supposedly placed there 17 hours earlier?

*The bomb was supposedly to be triggered by a cheap, one-hour kitchen timer. How could that have been possible if it was placed 17 hours earlier? No one has been able to explain this, or any other, discrepancy though then-head of the FBI Washington Field Officer Steve D’Antuono was eventually forced to admit under oath 60-minute timers could not have detonated the bombs 17 hours later.

Who was backpack guy? What did he tell the officers at the DNC? Hey guys, it’s time to activate the bomb plot? Did everyone present know the “bomb” was there and know it was a fake, part of pre-planned J6 theater? If not, how can the inaction of every cop, local and federal, be explained? Why would they casually stand around in the blast radius of a bomb they could all see? Why would they let children walk through that blast radius? Why would they let the Vice President remain in a building also in the blast radius?

The Wray FBI claimed the bombs were real and could have caused injury or death, yet never released any real details about them, and never explained the kitchen timer discrepancy.

About three weeks later, I was able to add additional detail:

Graphic: X Post

*A bomb sniffing dog did work the exterior of the DNC, apparently before the arrival of Kamala Harris. Somehow, the dog missed the bomb, which was only a few feet away from where the dog was seen on video searching. The identity of the dog and its handler, or for which agency they worked, has apparently never been revealed.

*Despite being in DNC Headquarters during the incident, Kamala Harris said she was in the Capital, apparently to make the case the rioters endangered her life. A supposed live bomb that could have killed her and innumerable others suddenly dropped off the radar. Why not use the potentially more deadly and immediate threat of the bomb at the DNC to emphasize the evil MAGA plot?

*It kept getting worse for the FBI, which claimed the bomber placed both bombs between 1930 and 2030 on January 5th. A woman allegedly doing her laundry found the RNC bomb around 1240 on January 6. Therefore, the bombs should have gone off no later than 2130 on January 5th when presumably no one was at either building and there would have been no political value to either explosion.

*The FBI eventually claimed the bombs were made with “homemade black powder.” That’s among the most bizarre claims about the bombs the FBI made. While it’s possible to look up the chemical composition of black powder and buy the readily available chemicals, black powder is inexpensive and available to early firearm and cannon hobbyists in virtually every gun store. Alternately, modern smokeless powder is equally easily available for reloading enthusiasts. Neither requires identification or a record of sale.

*It gets weirder. Kyle Seraphin, who led FBI surveillance teams, told The Daily Wire that shortly after January 6, a counterintelligence team met him at a firehouse in Falls Church, Virginia to brief him on his next surveillance target: They had used security footage to follow the person into a Metro station after he planted the bombs, and identified the fare card that was used.

That fare card then allowed them to determine that the person got off at a Metro stop in Northern Virginia, where surveillance footage showed the person entering a car. Both the car and the fare card were in the name of the same person — a retired Air Force chief master sergeant who was now working as a contractor with a security clearance, they said.

Seraphin and his team staked out the suspect’s home for days, but Seraphin’s request to interview the guy was denied and the team was called off to deal with low-priority leads about misdemeanor J6 participants.

*Seraphin explained it was not surprising that the FBI would have traced the bomber, and, in fact, it would be more surprising if it hadn’t. ‘They can do telephonic capture and triangulate your phone in real-time… The bureau is far too competent to fail this,’ he said. ‘When they had the World Trade Center bombing in ‘93 they went under four stories of rubble and were able to find a partial VIN number that they used to track it down to the people responsible. And you’re telling me you had a pristine, non-detonated bomb and they couldn’t find anything on it?’

*Then-FBI Washington Field Officer head D’Antuono, in congressional testimony, claimed Seraphin wouldn’t know any of the details because he wasn’t a “case agent,” but was forced to admit he didn’t know any details because he was too high up in the chain of command.

*There was even more reason for the FBI to disavow Seraphin:

“Seraphin said that when he was assigned to the case, he asked about the bombs, and his team was briefed by the FBI that they were not at risk of detonating. ‘It was an officer safety question. You’re gonna work a case differently if they’re not real, you can get closer,’ he said.

Seraphin said there’s ‘zero chance’ that the Secret Service would have missed a pipe bomb sitting in almost plain sight when preparing a site for the Vice President-elect. ‘They’re far too good for that,’ he said.

Seraphin said of the video, ‘That’s not how you react to a bomb, I don’t care who you are,’ unless they had reason in advance to ‘believe it wasn’t real.’”

There are more discrepancies. If you’ve never heard of Kyle Seraphin and the discrepancies mentioned herein, now you have a reasonable idea why not.

Perhaps Brian Cole Jr. really did place the bombs. He supposedly cooperated with the FBI after his arrest, and an autism defense has already been floated at his arraignment. But even if Cole planted the devices, these and more bizarre discrepancies have yet to be explained.

We now have the chance to see just how transparent the Patel FBI really is.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.