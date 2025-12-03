Stop Dem Thieves!

The DOJ announced a federal indictment, accusing Congresswoman Shelia Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL) of stealing at least $5 million in federal disaster funds, resulting in 15 federal counts and a $60,000 bond. According to the Epoch Times the federal filing alleges,

The health care company owned by Cherfilus-McCormick’s family had received payments through a COVID-19 vaccination staffing contract, the indictment said. Her brother, Edwin Cherfilus, requested $50,000, but they mistakenly received $5 million and didn’t return the difference.

The indictment also says that McCormick even laundered some of the money through “straw donors to her congressional campaign” and conspired to file a false tax return. When PBS reported on McCormick’s response, they stated she “looked forward” to her day in court, forgetting to include her next sentence, which was, “But if this is what Congress is becoming where they are trying to intimidate you, scare tactics, especially attacking minorities, black and brown people, then we are going to have fighting for the district.”

So, when a grand jury issues an indictment for someone seemingly stealing $5 million in federal disaster funds, the reason they do it — is racist? McCormick should note it was Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies, who on November 20th, announced Cherfilus-McCormick must step down as ranking member of the House Middle East and North Africa Subcommittee. Is Hakeem racist?

Ms. McCormick, you’re being indicted because the evidence suggests you’re a Dem thief.

Then we travel to Minneapolis, where on November 4th, re-elected Democrat mayor Jacob Frey, during his election victory speech, spoke for a full minute in the Somali language. He even led chants in Somali and according to conservative influencer Paul Szypula, stated that “Minneapolis belongs to Somalia.” Reading this led to the sarcastic thoughts, “Great, now Somali pirates will not have to travel as far to steal from America.” (Efforts to suppress these thoughts were interrupted when on November 7, 2025, Somali pirates hijacked yet another tanker off the coast of Somalia.)

Then lo and behold, on November 20th, it was announced that Somalis in Minnesota had swindled millions out of the state’s Medicaid autism-care program, sending the money back to their homeland, funding its terror groups. Nearly 100 autism clinics were involved in fraudulently billing Medicaid for treatment of Somali children with autism; the truth though, was that Somali families were recruited and promised $300 to $1,500 per month per child if they enrolled in the program. With such a good deal, “autism claims to Medicaid in Minnesota have skyrocketed in recent years — from $3 million in 2018 to $54 million in 2019, $77 million in 2020, $183 million in 2021, $279 million in 2022, and $399 million in 2023.” What a coincidence! Jacob Frey was first elected mayor of Minneapolis in 2018.

Then of course there was scandal-plagued Minnesota’s Medicaid Housing Stabilization Services program. Beginning in 2021, expenses were predicted to be $2.6 million, but instead the program paid out $21 million, and then $42 million in 2022, then $74 million in 2023, then $104 million in 2024, with $61 million already paid out by early November 2025. I wonder if they will get a Christmas bonus and exceed the 2024 amount?

With all this money, why are Somali pirates still attacking tankers? You’d think they would be surfing or something with their new American-taxpayer-paid surfboards.

President Trump issued a decree “effectively immediately” ending deportation protections for Somalis in Minnesota. On Truth Social, Trump posted, “Minnesota, under governor [Tampon-Tim] Walz, is a hub of fraudulent money laundering activity.”

Why would President Trump act in such a way toward Democrat-run Minnesota? It’s because we have to stop Dem thieves.

Next, we travel to Chicago, where you can’t ride a train without being set on fire by a deranged criminal who was set free by leftist judges 72 times, and you can’t even light a Christmas tree without people being shot and killed, but let’s talk about the federal probe into Chicago’s Teachers Union, where public school officials spent at least $18 million on travel expenses between 2021 and 2024. A November 12th inspector general report found that Chicago Public Schools (CPS) staff spent $7 million in COVID relief funds on luxury hotel stays, Las Vegas conferences, and international trips, including limousine rides and spa visits paid for by Chicago taxpayers.

When should Trump send troops into Chicago to stop corruption? How about yesterday? We have to stop Dem thieves.

Like Chicago, North Carolina can’t light a Christmas tree without people being shot and killed. Also, Chicago Public Schools are reminiscent of Winston-Salem, Forsyth County Schools (WS/FCS) where in August of 2024 a state auditor, Dave Boliel, found among numerous other things, that “More than $75 million in bonuses were given out, as WS/FCS overspent its annual revenue during FY 2022 and FY 2023,” resulting in a $46 million deficit. But that’s a drop in the bucket compared to the suspicious $332 million in misused suspense accounts, most of which show no accounting as to how the money was spent.

Who would have thought that Winston-Salem, NC could have outperformed Chicago in stealing public school funds? Well, none to worry, as the Democrat-controlled tax assessor’s office and the county commissioners raised property taxes 100–300% on the unfortunate residents of Forsyth County to pay the tab for the people who enjoyed themselves wasting taxpayer money. Of course, residents can appeal, only to stand before a Democrat-controlled board, many of whom have a conflict of interest, as most are also real estate agents which benefit from high property values. What a shame such a nice state is trying to compete with Illinois on corruption. Can Trump help with this? We have to stop Dem thieves on all levels.

Then we go international. Same game, just add zeros on the amounts laundered. Joe Biden’s administration and the Democrat-controlled Congress at the time, so sloppily sloshed money to Ukraine that even in 2022, no one was sure how much money was sent, with numbers being thrown out like $54 billion to $68 billion, being only a $14 billion difference, and “10% for the big guy.” The missing “billions” continued into 2023, not to mention the missing “$1 billion of the total $1.69 billion [in arms]… that had been sent.” If you dial it back a little, under Obama in 2014, $37 billion went missing in Ukraine. Seeing all this missing money, it was questioned as to whether or not money was being laundered back into Democrat reelection campaign coffers. Then in 2024, with Biden/Harris facing some of the lowest poll numbers in history, the Democrat reelection war chest had the most money of any reelection war chest in history. Coincidence?

Now, what do you know, Zelensky and Ukrainian officials are being investigated for a $100 million embezzlement scheme, which sounds like a drop in the bucket.

When do the investigations begin to stop Dem thieves, and high-level money laundering?

Sure, there are rotten-tomato Republicans too, but looking at the percentages, it certainly seems the number of corrupt Democrats far outweighs the number of corrupt Republicans.

Reflecting on this article, it really does seem the Democrat party does indeed have a “Big Tent,” but it’s tiring continually watching the American taxpayer be ripped off to pay for it.

