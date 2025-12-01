Peter Thiel, AI, and the Antichrist

Peter Thiel’s thoughtful examination of the spirit of the Antichrist is legitimate, given the current and the last century’s mindboggling civilizational dislocations-- particularly as they exponentially accelerated through technological innovations such as AI.

The archetype of the Antichrist is a valid means to put into perspective the human condition and the institutions in the grip of modernist moral limbo, a relativist nightmare creating insoluble dilemmas brought on by moral paralysis.

Thiel addresses the questions concerning AI, human rationality, and the ability to discern good and evil in his essay The Straussian Moment:

The mania we have around artificial intelligence is that it stands for the proposition that humans aren’t supposed to think. We want the machines to do the thinking, but it’s because we’re in a world where individuals aren’t supposed to have intellectual agency of any sort anymore. We don’t trust rationality.

If machines can do all the thinking and decision making for us humans, we are free from all restraints of rationality (and conscience) and can do whatever we want. Humans will have moved beyond accountability to anyone or anything. We will need no teachers or mentors, we will not need one another, we will not need institutions, and we certainly will not need God.

There is nothing particularly original about the temptation for human beings to be free from the restrictions of any authority other than their own wills. Both Judaism and Christianity are familiar with the original lie of the serpent: “Ye shall be as gods knowing good and evil.” The spirit of Antichrist, which is characterized by humans’ desire to be completely independent from their Creator’s authority and to assume self-authority independent of pesky concerns about good and evil was there at the beginning.

One manifestation of the human tendency to empower the almighty Self is now characterized by misplaced trust in algorithms’ ability to free us from thinking on our own. All thought has been mathematically thought; and since mathematics is considered eternal and infallible, therefore humans have only to appropriate algorithmic machine learning as the equivalent of holy scripture.

The correlative promise is that an individual can bypass civilizations’ foundational institutions by appropriating the algorithmic “learning” of machines.

Higher education—perhaps educational structures in general-- can be bypassed because the sum of knowledge is to be found (for example) in ChatGPT. Just ask ChatGPT, and behold! Infallible wisdom is instantaneously revealed. Your critical thinking skills are unnecessary and probably atrophied anyway. Who requires a conscience capable of discerning right and wrong when the machine has all the answers? Why even think about plagiarism or violation of intellectual copyrights?

AI can also be used to completely reconfigure and distort national economies. A marriage of AI and crypto currencies can create a symbiotic and autonomous economic structure that can bypass all former intermediaries and their institutions--such as banks. Machines’ algorithms replace gold or other material bases as foundations for monies.

But one should wonder about the wisdom of creating a mathematically based “money” as a reality unattached from this material world. The combination of the crypto currencies, based as they are on abstract algorithms and AI, also based on algorithms, is a perfect gnostic expression of a global economy and culture. It is an attempt to escape humans’ imprisonment in materiality by creating a phantasmagorical, transnational economy in which only the elite have knowledge and control of monies. Only the “gods” controlling crypto possess the knowledge to manipulate, to cause economic shifts bypassing all established institutions.

Meanwhile, the attempt to bypass nations’ economies nonetheless find the elite reattaching to material wealth by issuing so-called stable coins, which are while being described as “bypassing the limitations of traditional banking systems and their hours” allow the exploitation of any nation’s given standard of monies by crypto pirates, thus keeping the globe in a state of economic instability.

As stated, the false promise of AI is individual freedom from all restraints. But by allowing AI compete authority to bypass rather than to enhance every civilizational institution, authority is transferred to those who have created and control AI. Therefore, it is not AI that is to be feared, but the humans who invented and utilize it wrongly to erode authorities that given a civilization its meaning—family, Church, nation, and human beings themselves.

Therein is the lie of the Antichrist: Humans can avoid moral choice, as AI places them above the material realities of this festering threshing floor called earth.

In the end, as with any technological revolution, the invention and use of AI require a rationality that is conscious of both good and evil. Humans can employ it to advance human welfare or they can create what Pope John Paul II termed “structures of sin.”

The answer to the destructive, lying and fantasy spirit of the Antichrist is rigorously to confront and destroy evil. It is to become part of what Thiel terms the katechon; that is, a being who participates in the restraining and redemptive presence of the Kingdom of God--a force holding back evil.

In his essay Against Edenism, Thiel argues that Christianity’s eschatological framework is ultimately optimistic. This optimism means that technology can be used for good:

Science and technology are natural allies to this Judeo-Western optimism, especially if we remain open to an eschatological frame in which God works through us in building the kingdom of heaven today, here on Earth—in which the kingdom of heaven is both a future reality and something partially achievable in the present.

The same AI that might be used by tyrants to control humans can be used to roll back the chaos and strangulation personal and institutionalized evils always bring.

Joe Lonsdale, co-founder of Palantir, points out that AI already has proved helpful in making industries more efficient. The housing industry has seen the tangles and delays caused by permits reduced from months to fifteen minutes. The huge mountains of paperwork now required by the health industry can be and have been radically reduced, freeing doctors to see more patients. In educational institutions, AI can act as a tutor to students disadvantaged by weaknesses in a particular area of study; augmenting, not replacing thinking

AI can provide an ontology that aids deeper understanding. It can act as a digital Rosetta Stone. The discovery of the Rosetta Stone created a revolution in understanding of the ancient Egyptian culture by enabling scholars to understand the lost language of hieroglyphs. Suddenly, multiple new doors of understanding opened, revolutionizing not only Egyptology, but of its surrounding cultures. A systematic way of understanding, an improved ontology, provided tools of understanding mysteries that formerly had remained closed.

Once again, a tool for deeper understanding is before us. The understanding and utilization of AI requires not abandonment or strangulation of the tech, but profound moral choices concerning its use for the betterment of humanity.

As Alexander Solzhenitsyn wrote in the Gulag Archipelago, human beings are wired to make moral choices:

The line separating good and evil passes not through states, nor between classes, nor between political parties either -- but right through every human heart -- and through all human hearts. This line shifts. Inside us, it oscillates with the years. And even within hearts overwhelmed by evil, one small bridgehead of good is retained.

In sum, the clear and present danger is not a humanly constructed one world governance led by an Antichrist, but ideologies that promote the idea that humanity can govern itself autonomously and utilize AI without reference to or promotion of the Kingdom of God.

As Christians believe, the redemption of the individual and transformation into a new person reflecting the image of Christ becomes not only part of the katechon, the restraining force holding back the evil forces that seek to destroy, but a builder of the Kingdom of God here on earth.

The first step is regaining right reason by right relationship to our Creator God; which means we regain the ability to discern good and evil, and the ability as moral agents to choose the good—good that elevates individuals, families, cities, and nations.

While the original Eden was lost, choices toward advancing the Kingdom of God will reflect a Paradise that ultimately will be regained.

Fay Voshell holds an M.Div. from Princeton Theological Seminary, which awarded her the prize for excellence in systematic theology. She is a frequent contributor to American Thinker. She may be reached at fvoshell@yahoo.com.

Image: Peter Thiel. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.