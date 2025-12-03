More Violence from the Religion of Peace

Listening to the news, how often do you feel gaslighted? Lied to? I’m guessing quite often. Again, we’re being lied to about Islam; you know, the “religion of peace.” Last week, a practicing Muslim gunned down two National Guard (NG) soldiers in Washington D.C. Immediately, the claptrap media warned against Islamophobia, that the murder had nothing to do with Islam. Right, and abortion has nothing to do with infanticide. Do people actually believe such lies? Obviously, they do, because media such as MS-NOW (former MSNBC), CNN, the NY Times, NPR, and all the other leftist media blamed President Trump for instigating and inciting the Muslim to action. A quick review will help.

Prior to the late 1960s and early 70s, most in the West didn’t think much or often of the Middle East or threats posed by Islam. We were more occupied with the Soviet threat. Nevertheless, Muslim/Islamic terrorists were killing people all over the world -- particularly targeting Israel and Jews, hijacking planes, shooting up airports, bombing embassies, and the like. When Iranian Muslims captured the U.S. Embassy in Tehran (1979), and held Americans hostage for 444 days, we took notice. In the ensuing decades, Muslim terrorists and Islamic madmen have been on the march across the globe -- the U.S. Embassy in Beirut was bombed (April 1983 -- 49 killed); the Marine barracks in Beirut were bombed (October 1983 -- 241 killed); Pan Am Flight 103 was bombed (1988 - 270 killed); World Trade Center was bombed (1993 -- six killed); the Khobar Tower was bombed (1996 -- 19 airmen killed); U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania were bombed (1998 -- hundreds killed, thousands injured); the USS Cole was bombed (2000 -- 19 sailors killed); and the 9/11 attacks (September 2001 -- killed thousands). Since 9/11, Islamic terrorist attacks targeting Americans, both here and abroad, have almost become routine -- the Shoe Bomber, the Underwear Bomber, the Fort Hood shooter, the Boston Marathon Bombers, the San Bernadino attack (2015 -- 14 killed), the Orlando Nightclub Shooting (2016 -- 49 killed), the NYC truck attack (2017), the New Orleans truck ramming (2025 New Years Day -- 14 killed), and last month’s shooting of two NG soldiers in D.C.

The above attacks were some of the major ones against American targets. Muslims have targeted just about every country in the world beginning with attacks against Israel’s Olympic Team (Munich 1972 -- 12 killed); Beirut became a hellhole (1970s and 80s); the Bali Nightclub attack (2002 – 202 killed); the Madrid Train bombing (2004 – 193 killed, thousands injured); the London Subway bombing (2005 -- 56 killed); the Mumbai, India attacks (2008 -- 175 killed); the Charlie Hebdo attack (2015 -- 17 killed); the Paris Nightclub suicide bombings (2015 -- 130 killed); the Nice, France truck attack (2016 -- 86 killed); and the Moscow Theater Attack (2024 -- 145 killed). Let’s not forget the Hamas Oct 7, 2023 attack on Israel that killed over 1,200 and took 250 hostages. These were the Muslim attacks that garnered large media because they were against western countries and killed westerners.

Elsewhere, Christians in Nigeria are being genocided by Muslims. Also daily, in Africa/Muslim/Arab/Islamic countries there are terrorist attacks that kill one, two, or dozens and receive little media attention. Apart from non-Muslims being killed by Muslims, Muslims kill more of themselves far and away than they kill of others.

If you think these attacks by Muslims are one-offs and happen infrequently, think again. According to the website “thereligionofpeace.com,” worldwide last month there were 92 Islamic attacks in 17 countries that killed 378 people and injured 210. The website admits they don’t catch all attacks, because some are not immediately reported or claimed by a terrorist group. Actually, November was a light month. The previous month saw 152 Islamic attacks in 18 countries that killed 2,548 and injured 458. In all of 2025, there have been 1,875 Islamic attacks in 48 countries, 13,337 people killed and 6,139 injured. In 2024, worldwide there were 1,762 Islamic attacks in 52 countries, 9,587 people killed and 8,464 injured. Every year prior had similar numbers, all carried out by Muslims.

It is obvious that Islam is at war with the world and even among themselves. Islam is not using standing armies; instead, it has deployed millions of propagandized foot-soldiers around the world. Islam is a broke culture and ideology, incompatible with civilized society. It oppresses half its population (women) and turns the other half (men) into oppressors who treat other cultures and peoples as subservient. If Satan founded a religion, it would be Islam, because Satan deceives and oppresses; ditto for Islam.

The terrorist shooting of the National Guard soldiers in Washington was carried out by an Afghan Muslim refugee, who was granted asylum status but “struggled to adapt” to the United States. Dems and leftists are the only ones surprised that third-world Muslim refugees “struggle” and don’t assimilate into American culture. There is almost zero chance that any Muslim refugee will assimilate into American culture, because nothing here is remotely similar to Afghanistan or to any other Muslim country. Yet, the Biden regime brought in tens of thousands, knowing they wouldn’t assimilate and labelling all those who thought they should racist/xenophobic. Our language, religion, culture, and way of life are incompatible with Islam because Islam is an ideology of oppression that wraps itself in the cloak of religion.

At one time, immigrants were not allowed into this country unless they could 100% support themselves and their families. Now, the Dems import illegal immigrants from third-world hellholes, and wantonly support them with $$$ Billions in freebies. After this latest Muslim terror attack, President Trump announced a halt to all visas to third-world countries (except for tourist visas). Also, he ordered a complete re-examination of all Afghan asylum seekers. Those announcements are a good start, but given that Islamic ideology is incapable of existing alongside the U.S. Constitution, all Muslim asylum seekers should be reviewed.

No surprise, the Dems are hoppin’ mad because the Trump administration is cutting funding to illegals, deporting illegals, and deporting unvetted asylum seekers. They’re upset because by deporting illegals and other extremists, their voting base is being deported. Dems know they cannot win debates based on ideas. So, they brought in millions to replace the voters who are fleeing them in droves.

Image: Pixabay