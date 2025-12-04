Let's not Forget the Poor Narco-Terrorists

In the “old days,” proud leftists mocked Christians for their social concerns by theatrically asking, “Won’t somebody please think of the children?” The rhetorical barb was meant to portray non-leftists as being easily duped rubes who are always hyperventilating over some imaginary “moral panic.” These days, it is leftists who are constantly overreacting to Trump administration policies as if each one guarantees that the world will end.

Before President Trump even entered office back in 2017, the leftist press corps blob ran a glut of stories promising Americans that the outsider politician would start WWIII. After Trump used his time in office to avoid new military engagements and draw others to a close, that “moral panic” disappeared. Today leftist “journalists” are extremely worried that Trump will end the war in Ukraine. That proxy war between Russia and U.S.-NATO has always represented a real risk of runaway conflict between the world’s preeminent nuclear powers, yet the president’s earnest attempts to keep the matter from expanding into an apocalyptic nightmare now bother the same leftists who once pretended to fear WWIII.

For the first six months of Trump’s second term, leftist politicians and pundits screeched about the scourge of tariffs and how they would destroy the economy. Every night, the “best and brightest” pontificators in the land promised Americans that inflation would soon bury them. Instead, Trump and his economic team have successfully used tariffs to reorient global trade to Americans’ benefit. The story of Trump’s first year back in office is that Biden’s four years of double-digit inflation has finally been tamed. Where are all the political prognosticators who once promised economic doom? They are largely silent. When they do mention inflation, they usually try to pretend that all the economic carnage that occurred on Biden’s watch is now somehow Trump’s fault. People with functioning brains just see liars spreading more lies.

With the return of President Trump came renewed border security and an all-of-government approach to tackling illegal immigration. The country is desperate for solutions after the Biden administration dropped some twenty million foreigners into communities across the country. If “journalists” paid any attention to real Americans’ concerns, they would know that local school districts are struggling to teach an influx of children who speak no English. They would know that counties are struggling to overcome immigration-related property thefts and spikes in violent crimes. They would know that urban, suburban, and rural Americans feel much less safe after the Biden administration flooded the country with unvetted illegal aliens.

“Journalists” have stuck their heads so far up their derrières, however, that they know none of these things. Instead, they spend all their time pleading for activist judges such as James Boasberg to save Afghan terrorists, human traffickers, and cartel members from deportation. They give foreigners who break our laws affectionate but misleading monikers such as “Maryland man” or “undocumented citizen.” They ignore the illegal alien truck drivers who were unlawfully provided commercial licenses before going on to kill Americans on the road. They ignore the homicidal illegal aliens who hunt, rape, and murder American women. They ignore the economic hardships that low-income Americans endure when illegal aliens compete for their jobs and push up the monthly rent. While leftist “journalists” portray ICE agents as Gestapo thugs and pretend that every illegal alien is a saint, citizens are desperately asking why leftists can’t be bothered to care about actual Americans who pay the deadly price of open borders.

Now the leftist press corps blob is throwing tantrums over Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s unapologetic campaign against narco-terrorists attempting to transport poison into the United States. Every time the War Department uploads video of the U.S. military destroying speedboats loaded down with drugs, regular Americans cheer. They know firsthand what the cost of losing the war on drugs has been these last three decades: Family members are dead. Small towns have been destroyed. Organized crime thrives not only in cities but also across rural states with limited law enforcement. The drug cartels are a clear and present danger to the United States precisely because they deliver only one thing to America: death. Still, every night some leftist news anchor or Democrat politician cries crocodile tears for the forgotten due process rights of the drug runners whose bodies continue to sink in international waters. “Won’t somebody please think of the narco-terrorists?” our morally obtuse “moral panickers” in the press cry from the comfort of their corporate news safe spaces. Once again, the leftist Fourth Estate proves itself as America’s unofficial Fifth Column.

Leftist “journalists” and politicians will likely never get their “moral panic” under control. As psychologists are all too aware, “Trump Derangement Syndrome” is real. A lot of sufferers who struggle with their Trump-related anxieties too often turn to drugs. Now that President Trump and Secretary of War Hegseth are tossing drug traffickers into Davy Jones’ Locker, it’s harder for leftists to lean on that chemical crutch. Unless leftists can learn to love Americans more than they love narco-terrorists, Democrats’ collective case of “moral panic” is going nowhere. Normal people should recognize the signs, avoid the crazies, and use the mute button whenever possible.

