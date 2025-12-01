Let’s Hope the Lions Can Save Us

When I learned about Ben Shapiro’s new book, Lions and Scavengers: The True Story of America (and Her Critics), I was skeptical about reading it. I wondered if it was going to be just another left versus right polemic, which describes books that I’ve read over the last couple of years.

Instead, Shapiro’s book was an insightful, comprehensive narrative about those who will fight for this country and their attributes. He also provided a brutal but accurate description of those people who not only want to destroy their political and ideological enemies but also destroy America in the process. The book was enlightening and disturbing.

The times we live in are chaotic, alarming, and polarizing. Due to the animosity and intensity of the fight, there appears to be little hope for dissuading the disrupters from pursuing their ways. They seem more determined than ever to be victorious.

Shapiro described at length the attitudes and behaviors of what he called Lions and Scavengers. Early on, he made it clear that he lauded the Lions:

What is the spirit of the Lion? The spirit of success. Of responsibility. Of duty. The Lion understands that the universe is constructed by a set of rules he can discern; he thrills in his capacity to choose, knowing that it lifts him above beasts; he embraces his moral duties in the world, revels in his responsibilities.

If you know anything about Ben Shapiro, an orthodox Jew and conservative, you know that he lives proudly among the Lions.

On the other hand, he lets us know that the Scavengers are filled with the most degrading and destructive qualities:

The spirit of the Scavenger is the spirit of envy. That spirit animates those who destroy successful men and civilizations. The Scavenger is driven by a burning impulse: the impulse to escape his own failures and shortcomings by blaming others. The Scavenger believes that his own failure is the fault of the stars, of the fates… but mostly, of the Lion. The Scavenger is a Looter: greedy, jealous, and violent. He claims the innovation and work of others as his birthright. He sees those who are productive—and who are therefore successful—as oppressors, and himself as a member of the oppressed.

Shapiro then takes the reader on a journey that explains how important the Lions are and how devastating the Scavengers are to our country. Fundamental to the Lions is the following summary:

To boil down that broad philosophical investigation, however, the philosophy of the Lion is based on three central principles: 1. There is a master plan, a Logos behind the universe. 2. You are made in the image of God. 3. You have true and meaningful moral duties in this world.

Lions are the ones called to protect and defend the United States. They can’t be equivocal about their mission, nor can they give any leeway to Scavengers who likely want to destroy them. The Scavengers are relentless in their quest to eliminate the Lions or to bring them into the fold. Their principles and goals are diametrically opposed to the aims of the Lions:

In reality, the Scavengers claim, they are not actually Scavengers at all. The Scavenger claims he is merely a victimized Lion. The Scavenger believes that his envy is not envy, but a claim of justice. The Scavenger believes that he is, in fact, the true Lion. That those who appear to be lions are, in reality, the true scavengers. The philosophy of the Scavenger disdains the principles [of the Lions]. Instead, it offers its own competing three central principles: 1. There is no master plan behind the universe. The world is a Great Conspiracy, and you are its victim. Violence is the proper response to the Great Conspiracy against you. If power is the only thing, then your failures aren’t your fault—they’re the fault of the corrupt system.

To better understand Lions and Scavengers, Shapiro divides them into subgroups, allowing him to elaborate on their characteristics and providing a way to study the complexity of their actions.

For example, Shapiro describes the Lions as “warriors” and “weavers.” The warrior is not a full-time soldier but is focused on protecting and preserving the country. The weaver is the one who keeps things together, whether that is at the family, community, or church level. That person is often the one who watches over the children and volunteers. His or her risk-taking is more subtle than the warrior’s.

In contrast, the Scavenger has its own preferences. Two of them are the Lecher, who focuses on sex and children, who indulges his fantasies and is not inhibited by normal social rules, and the Barbarian, who focuses on destruction in every possible way, and feels no compunction to explain himself or justify his behavior. After all, there is no God, and we are all victims of the Great Conspiracy Theory.

Is there any way for the Lions to win and the Scavengers to lose in the future?

For one, the Lions must stop apologizing for their positions and for negative attributes ascribed to them by the Scavengers. The Lions must speak about their mission and insist that there is no alternative to destroying the Scavengers and thriving in this world.

Another point is that our children must be raised to be Lions. They should be taught to speak the truth, to celebrate innovation, to stand up to those who would destroy them, and not to apologize for their principles.

Also, we must once again highlight the importance of meritocracy, where people are celebrated for what they accomplish, not for being victims or destroyers.

In addition, free markets are the basis of success, innovation, and growth; government authoritarianism destroys societies and strips people of their desire to learn and expand their horizons.

There is no time to waste in fighting to take back our country. The Scavengers have been empowered and use every opportunity to attack when the Lions flounder.

The time is now.

