Lessons from a Wintry Mix

This Thanksgiving weekend, the Midwest was hit by a major snowstorm. In the Chicago area, about eight to twelve inches fell over a leisurely eighteen-hour period.

This may not be entirely relatable to our southern readers who haven’t dealt with snow, but for those in the snow belt, this might hit home: an economic analogy was running through my mind as I cleared our sidewalk and driveway, shovelful by shovelful, through a weekend when I’d had considerably different plans in mind.

I know I wasn’t alone in tackling this storm as I did; hundreds of thousands of other homeowners do the same thing, every time: we bundle up and head outside, every hour or two, whenever the snow is an inch or two thick, and clear it again, while it’s manageable. The alternative is to wait for the storm to end, and clear the entire foot at once (that’s what we call a widowmaker approach, to be avoided if at all possible).

Again and again, we start at one end of the sidewalk or one end of the driveway, clearing it with shovel or snowblower, then go back inside to get our other work done before doing it all again an hour or two later.

Sometimes it falls so fast that by the time we’re done and we return to the starting point, it already needs to be done again, without a break.

The snow keeps falling, the work keeps building up, and after a few such stretches, or after a few such storms or a few such winters, people declare that they’ve had it, and they put the house on the market, and move south.

Sounds a lot like being a taxpayer, doesn’t it?

Our nation has a massive national debt, and also has a massive national annual deficit that keeps adding to that debt.

No matter how hard we work, and how constantly -- our tax rates may be increased, our tariffs may skyrocket, new inventions and new startups may take over the market and dump hundreds of billions of new dollars into the federal and state coffers -- it’s never quite enough to produce a surplus and start biting into that debt.

Every year, no matter how hard we’ve worked and how much tax revenue we’ve sent to our countless levels of tax collectors -- property tax, Social Security tax, sales tax, state and federal income tax, capital gains tax, duties and other import tariffs, the list is endless -- our governments always need more.

So we, the taxpayers, must keep on working, keep on producing, keep on shoveling bundles of cash into the all-consuming furnaces of the city and township and county and state and nation.

That's a lot of furnaces. A lot of cash. A lot of hard work going up in smoke.

Why?

Because, just as the seemingly unlimited clouds in a major blizzard never seem to run out of snow, these various levels of government, and their myriad subsidiaries -- departments and agencies, bureaus and pension plans -- never run out of ways to spend money.

There are grants and research studies, training programs and regulators, policemen and soldiers, government buildings to build and military hardware to develop and buy. There are last year’s to continue, and there are new programs to start. Some of it’s good, some of it’s bad, some of it’s difficult to judge.

And there are the beneficiaries of this largesse: the massive numbers of people whose daily needs are funded by the taxpayers, in addition to the need for the taxpayers to fund their own such needs.

So while every taxpayer must earn enough to pay for all of his and his family’s own housing, food, clothing, transportation, healthcare, and education, while also saving for his own retirement, he must also earn enough to give double to the government, to support the welfare class’s housing and food, clothing and transportation, healthcare and education, and their retirement as well.

There is a way to design an economic system so that this isn’t a problem. In a growth economy with a relatively small group of welfare recipients, as the United States had a century ago, the taxpayer would barely notice the tiny sliver taken from him to fund the dependents.

But how long has it been since we’ve had such a tiny dependent class?

A century of unlimited welfare benefits has created a permanent underclass; a century of intentionally worsening schools has ensured that most who grow up in it can never escape it.

Half a century of endless regulatory growth has choked off our manufacturing sector and driven jobs overseas; half a century of massive immigration, both legal and illegal, of unassimilable third world denizens has ensured that the underclass would always continue to grow beyond the ability of our system to keep pace.

And this is where our analogy fails us, because even though -- during the storm -- it certainly feels like the blizzard will never end, it eventually does. We eventually get a break, for a week or two or three, before the next blizzard hits and we have to start the cycle all over again.

And the list of dependents, constantly clawing for ever more government money, never does end. It doesn’t even seem to slow down.

However hard the working Americans may work to produce, however much revenue we may provide, it will never be enough unless we can get that storm to end.

We must not only stop the illegal alien influx, we must deport as many millions of these fundamental lawbreakers as we can. We must not only stop creating new bureaucracies and stop generating new regulations, we must eliminate many of the bureaucracies we have, and revoke their destructive regulations, as fast as possible.

And we must do whatever government can do -- through tariff policy and crimefighting and the imposition of tariffs -- to encourage American business to grow, so that our business sector can provide the jobs our underclass needs, to pull themselves out of poverty and join the legitimate pursuit of the American Dream.

When we’re shoveling snow, the timing of the end of the storm is up to the heavens; it is very literally an act of God.

But when we’re shoveling cash into a furnace, the timing of an end to that seemingly endless tax-and-spend system is up to us.

We -- through our elected officials -- have it in our power to restore balance in these United States. And with the blessings and support of Divine Providence, we shall.

Because we must.

John F. Di Leo is a Chicagoland-based international transportation manager, trade compliance trainer, and speaker. Read his book on the surprisingly numerous varieties of vote fraud (The Tales of Little Pavel), his political satires on the Biden-Harris years (Evening Soup with Basement Joe, Volumes I, II, and III), and his 2024 collection of public policy essays, Current Events and the Issues of Our Age, all available in eBook or paperback, exclusively on Amazon.

Image: PickPik