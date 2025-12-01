James Fishback Is Bad News For Florida...And America

There is a dangerous kind of candidate who arrives not to strengthen a party, but to feed on it. To draw energy from divisions rather than build a future on shared purpose.

James Fishback, by all appearances, is exactly that sort of candidate.

Florida has come too far and worked too hard to gamble its future on a 30-year-old so wrapped in spectacle that governing seems an afterthought. A bid for governor demands steadiness, restraint, and a sense of responsibility to the people who make this state what it is. What Florida receives instead is chaos in tailored clothing.

On November 10, Fishback, an investor-slash-e-celebrity, signaled his intent to run for next year’s Republican gubernatorial nomination. He cast himself as the natural heir to embattled Governor Ron DeSantis. He addressed several hot-button issues. On the surface, some of his words were promising.

But a closer look reveals something else.

Fishback announced loudly, confidently, while presenting little record of results. He offered slogans, not wisdom. He wrapped himself in the DeSantis legacy while showing none of the discipline, patience, or structure that, for a long while, shaped Ron into a successful leader.

Two weeks later, on November 24, Fishback officially filed his candidacy, pledging to eliminate property taxes entirely and restrict H-1B visas. To the untrained eye, it sounded bold. To anyone who understands budgets, labor markets, and the complexities of Florida’s revenue structure, it sounded reckless. Fiscal conservatism is not improv theatre; it is careful math.

Imagining a world without property tax or H-1B workers may sell on social media, where Fishback has garnered a sizable following, but governing requires a steady hand. Not a headline or a viral post.

Unsurprisingly, Fishback has turned his attention not to governing ideas but to gutter combat. He branded his foremost opponent, Congressman Byron Donalds, who is black, as “DEI Donalds.” This implies, absent any credible evidence, that Donald Trump’s gubernatorial pick is a glorified affirmative action recipient.

On November 20, Fishback’s vitriol escalated in an email to The Bulwark, a staunchly anti-Trump outlet whose editor-at-large is Bill Kristol.

Fishback called Donalds “a slave to his donors.” It was inflammatory. It was irresponsible. It was beneath what Florida deserves. Four days later, he repeated and intensified the remark publicly at his launch press conference in Tallahassee, stating that “Byron Donalds is a slave...to his donors...to the tech bros.”

That kind of language isn’t populism. It is poison. It is meant to shock, not persuade. For a state with longstanding racial tensions, exacerbated by massive, ludicrous third-world immigration under Biden-Harris, Fishback’s comment was not just tone-deaf. It was dangerous.

Mildly stated, there are serious concerns about his judgment and worldview.

Fishback, a staunch Israel critic, unsuccessfully tried baiting the pro-Israel Donalds into an X debate over antisemitism. After pro-Trump activist Brenden Dilley criticized the anti-MAGA, Hitler-loving cult leader Nick Fuentes, Fishback called Dilley a “slave to AIPAC.” When Daytona Beach-area Congressman Randy Fine, who is Jewish, endorsed Donalds, Fishback falsely claimed Fine was Israeli. Not to forget about Fuentes, his banned YouTube account has an outspoken advocate for its restoration: Fishback.

In Florida, where Jews are an essential part of the Republican coalition, such rhetoric does not merely risk votes. It undermines moral credibility. Strong support for Israel is not a partisan slogan in this state. It is a commitment grounded in history, culture, security, economics, and shared values.

A candidate who sneers at that bond should never be entrusted with power in Tallahassee. That said, Fishback’s business record offers more than a few reasons for sneering.

In October, trustees abruptly voted to liquidate and delist two nascent funds from his Azoria Capital, citing “recent litigation involving a principal” of the firm in an SEC filing. The text of this filing strays sharply from routine boilerplate language.

Morningstar’s Jeffrey Ptak described the move as exceptionally rare. The board’s invocation of ongoing legal entanglements, impliedly regarding Fishback, telegraphs serious reservations. These apparently concern James’s fitness to steward investor funds. Azoria insists the suits pose no operational threat.

Fishback quickly pivoted to a familiar grievance, blaming the trustees’ decision on discomfort with his vocal stances against DEI initiatives and H-1B visa reliance. He framed the shutdown as political retribution rather than prudent risk management. Yet Tidal, the company whose trustees oversaw Azoria’s funds, continues backing other politically themed vehicles, like the God Bless America ETF. Put charitably, this leaves Fishback’s narrative of ideological persecution unverified.

For certain, his credibility in the high-stakes world of asset management is questionable.

In June 2024, David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital filed a countersuit in Manhattan federal court against Fishback, its former analyst. James was accused of exaggerating his role and performance at the firm, including false claims of generating $100 million in profits. And breaching his employment agreement through unauthorized disclosures. As well as defamation.

All this was in response to Fishback’s state defamation suit from 2023, along with his arbitration claim for unpaid compensation tied to macro trading contributions.

Making matters worse for Fishback, Greenlight had filed another federal lawsuit against him to recover money owed on two promissory notes from his employment. After Fishback failed to pay when obligated, a judge in March 2024 ordered him to reimburse over $228,000, plus interest and legal fees.

Fast forward to this year. Fishback admitted to emailing sensitive Greenlight portfolio summaries and strategies to personal accounts. He also agreed to delete all the firm’s materials in his possession. And he committed to reimbursing Greenlight’s expenses for its June 2024 suit. He furthermore admitted to having, in violation of firm policy and his employment agreement, a personal trading account that invested in the same instruments as Greenlight.

Beyond business and rhetoric, Fishback has skipped Republican primaries, never having voted in one. Not even when Trump first ran in 2016.

Contrast that with Byron Donalds, a man who has tirelessly fought for GOP policies in Congress since 2021, serving in the state House for years beforehand, and having supported Trump well before it was convenient. Donalds proudly earned widespread public trust over the course of a decade. Fishback, with far more foam than beer, demands it instantly.

Florida Republicans must look inward and ask what kind of leadership this moment deserves. We live in an era of shifting grounds. There is no time or place for race-baiting innuendo hurled at an honorable public servant. A state growing as fast and as comprehensively as Florida demands seriousness, substance, and discipline.

Fishback offers none of those things.

He offers agitation, outrage, and attention-seeking. He speaks like a man auditioning for online celebrity, not elected office. He courts flames rather than builds foundations. One must live out GOP values with wisdom, restraint, and reverence for those who built the party into its modern Floridian behemoth.

Perhaps more than any other state, Florida has seen sensationalists, smooth-talkers, and no-account hustlers before. They tend to crash. Hard. What it needs today is a stable governor-in-waiting.

James Fishback is not that man. Byron Donalds is.

As America’s third-largest state, what proves good for Florida has massive ramifications across the country. Therefore, Florida having a fine governor and good governance, is squarely in the interest of most Americans.

