Is There a ‘Sleeping Giant’ to Awaken As China Builds for War?

On December 7, 1941, the United States officially entered WWII with the attack on Pearl Harbor. Japan struck Pearl Harbor with six aircraft carriers and an accompanying fleet, which resulted in 3,581 Americans being either killed or wounded, with numerous military aircraft, ships, and facilities either damaged or destroyed in less than two hours. Afterwards, Japanese Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto reportedly wrote in his diary, “I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and filled him with a terrible resolve.”

With the great American industrial foundation powered by an extensive energy base, 1941-America was indeed a sleeping giant awakened. The U.S. spent the next four years relentlessly becoming a war machine with one united purpose, to defeat the Axis powers.

Today America’s great industrial base is skeletal at best. While President Trump is trying to rectify the situation, too many American globalist politicians have lined their pockets through encouraging American companies to invest in foreign nations instead of America. In 1945, the U.S. produced 67% of the world’s pig iron and 72% of the steel. By 2014 the U.S. was only producing 2.4% of the pig iron and 5.3% of the world’s steel. In contrast, by 2021 the Chinese company China Baowu became the world’s top steel producer.

What could China be doing with all this steel? November 5, 2025 China formally commissioned its third aircraft carrier and the accompanying fleet, being on course to have five or six carriers, and their accompanying fleets by the 2030s or before. In fact, “President Xi Jinping has overseen an overhaul of the People’s Liberation Army since coming to power in 2012, and has pledged to build a “fully modern” force rivaling the U.S. military by 2027.”

China is also constructing amphibious landing craft, as tall as 15-story buildings, with numbers of amphibious landing craft ranking second only to that of the U.S. in global amphibious capability. According to a U.S. Defense Department report released in November 2021, China has the biggest maritime force on the globe with 355 ships, and is projected to increase to 420 ships by 2027 and to 460 ships by 2030, which explains President Trump’s push to revive shipbuilding in the U.S.

Is China’s naval armada intended to just patrol the South China Sea? Would China use such a force to take Taiwan?

Taiwan is the last refuge of the democracy that China once was before the communist takeover in 1949. President Xi himself said in the opening speech of the Communist Party’s 20th congress in Beijing, “We insist on striving for the prospect of peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and best efforts, but we will never promise to give up the use of force and reserve the option to take all necessary measures.”

Why do we care about Taiwan?

Through U.S. foreign investments, and the lining of the pockets of globalists, Taiwan manufactures “most of the world’s microchips”, which are used in everything from military applications, to cars, to coffee makers, to combine harvesters. In fact, Taiwan makes ~92 % of all advanced microchips in a handful of coastal-based factories, which could be easily destroyed before the U.S. could respond. However, if China took over these factories, then China could secretly hardwire-in backdoors to these chips, where specific signals could render them useless.

How is China going to have enough energy to power their war machine?

China is building over half of the world’s new coal-based power plants, dramatically increasing their power production. One reference stated, “In all fairness China…said it will drastically cut coal use in 2026 to meet that [clean energy] goal”. Note: President Xi said he plans to have a military rivaling the U.S. in 2027 and he is going to start worrying about “clean energy” in 2026. With a military might that rivals the U.S., does anyone really believe China will go “green”?

Will China have a face-to-face conflict with the U.S.?

China’s military leaders have published two high-profile books on the subject of military domination: “The Art of War” and “Unrestricted Warfare”. “The Art of War,” an ancient Chinese military book of warfare tactics, focuses on 13 steps to winning a war, including exploiting the weakness of an enemy. “Unrestricted Warfare” was written by two Chinese Senior Air Force colonels explaining how a nation, such as China, can defeat technologically superior nations, such as the U.S. The book presents the “primary weakness of the United States” is that it views revolution solely in terms of military thought and technology. The authors suggest the U.S. doesn’t consider the wider picture of military strategy, which includes legal, economic, and political factors, saying, the U.S. is vulnerable to attacks along these lines. This results in reducing one’s opponent without direct military conflict, yet having the same, if not an even greater destructive force.

Is there any evidence that China could be attacking the U.S. in other ways other than using its military might?

An article with numerous references of things China is actively doing in America can be found here.

Some examples are:

China has allegedly interfered with U.S. elections, illegally influencing U.S. voters to vote for China’s choice.

China purchased nearly 200,000 acres of U.S. farmland, much of which is near U.S. military bases. Has anyone looked in those grain silos?

China is the primary source of fentanyl precursors, according to an unclassified DEA Intelligence Report. Note: In 2021 illicit fentanyl overdoses was the number one cause of death among adults ages 18–45 in the US, causing more deaths than COVID-19, cancer, heart disease and all other accidents.

China was clearly responsible for the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. An article written by Lt. Col. Zumwalt, published March 2020 titled, “Whose fingerprints are on the coronavirus?”, shows that beginning at the Wuhan Lab, China released the virus, yet contained it in Wuhan by fencing off the city, while allowing international flights out of Wuhan until March of 2020.

Did China purposely spread of COVID-19?

Remember that the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported December 1, 2019 in China. Just months earlier, in the summer of 2019, President Donald Trump, helping American manufacturers, businesses, and jobs, placed tariffs on billions of dollars of Chinese goods to level the playing field in the market place. With an additional 300 billion dollars on the table to bring China to a negotiating stage concerning trade, just two months later the Chinese COVID-19 virus hit.

Are all these things part of the “Art of War” with “Unrestricted Warfare”?

The common sense question is this: If America were attacked, is there a sleeping giant to awaken? If we’re not awake by now, what will rouse us?

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.