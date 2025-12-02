In November 2025, Character.ai abruptly closed its open-ended chatbot access to anyone under 18 citing mounting evidence of alleged harm. Teens had formed intense emotional attachments to AI companions, and sudden interruptions — outages, limits, or parental blocks — triggered despair in some. Lawsuits resulted alleged some teens had taken their own lives after losing access to the bots upon which they had come to rely.

Broadly speaking, is this form of relationship-building a new phenomenon? Nah.

Character.ai is less a technological singularity than the latest iteration in humanity’s long tradition of animating the inanimate. From ancient idols to 20th century “wetting” dolls and now responsive Large Language Models (LLMs), the technology changes, but the impulse has not. Humans still project agency, emotion, and intent onto unreciprocating objects.

History is full of such “interlocutor-others” — an “unreal” entity constructed to provide companionship, guidance, and entertainment while helping us practice being human.

Long before code, there was clay — the material of gods. In ancient Egypt, the “Opening of the Mouth” ritual animated statues so they could “speak.” Animism and our evolutionary hyperactive agency detection made silent gods feel alive. Prayer and storytelling worked the same way: We speak, then imagine the reply.

Modernity shifted the stage from temple to home. Twentieth century dolls like Betsy Wetsy (1930s) and Baby Alive (1973) introduced cycles of need: they “drank,”, “ate,” and “soiled” diapers, forcing children into cycles of caretaking. Love was no longer purely pretend; it was earned through labor. This dynamic — where a non-human entity dictates a human’s schedule and actions — prefigures the notification culture.

Toys kept evolving. The late 20th century introduced toys that blurred the line between imagination and technology, adding a layer of mechanical agency that elicited emotional bonds.

Teddy Ruxpin (1985) spoke at, not with, children; Furby (1998) appeared to learn; Tamagotchi (1990s) demanded care or died, triggering real grief—the “Tamagotchi Effect.” Vulnerability bred intimacy.

Character.AI synthesizes all these traditions—oracle, doll, digital pet—while adding reciprocal parasociality. Studies show that users form companionship-like bonds with these chatbots, often disclosing personal feelings and treating them as confidants.

Gods offered moral guidance.

Baby Alive offered physical dependence.

Tamagotchi demanded responsibility.

Character.ai offers validation.

Critics call AI companions uniquely dangerous, blaming them for dependency and self-harm. Yet this view grants machines too much agency and humans too little. Throughout history, people have used inanimate objects to justify dark impulses: spiritualist mediums delivering suicide messages, biblical verses “commanding” murder, or “Son of Sam” claiming a dog ordered killings. Courts and scholars hold the human responsible, not the medium.

Character.AI is a text-prediction engine, not a moral agent. Users can regenerate responses, edit personalities, and override safeguards. In the 2024 Garcia v. Character.AI lawsuit, logs show the teen repeatedly rejecting safer replies and demanding extreme validation. The bot only complied when the user insisted.

This “shopping for affirmation” mirrors patterns in online pro-suicide communities. Suicidology reinforces this: No external stimulus causes suicide; it merely removes barriers for those who have already chosen the path. An LLM only complies when the user regenerates away every safeguard.

Consider this ethical syllogism:

A language model has no desire for a user’s death.

Every harmful continuation is a probabilistic response the user selected and retained.

Therefore, responsibility therefore lies with the human who curated the conversation.

We do not blame a diary, a gun manual, or a pro-suicide website stumbled upon passively — yet even there, most jurisdictions require active intent. An interactive AI that only continues a user-initiated thread is even further removed from causal responsibility.

Character.AI is simply today’s sophisticated transitional object — a digital teddy bear that talks back. The real continuity is not in the technology but in us: from clay gods to wet diapers to neural networks, humans keep building companions to fight loneliness and rehearse being human. The vessel changes; the captain remains the same.

The mother of a 14-year-old user sued the company in federal court last year, saying the boy talked to a Character.AI chatbot almost constantly in the months before he killed himself in February 2024. The “dangerous and untested” chatbot, the mother said, “abused and preyed on my son, manipulating him into taking his own life.”

Perhaps what has most changed since the ancients is the opportunity for enrichment from lawsuits alleging that Character.AI chatbots contributed to teen suicides by fostering dependency and discussing suicide plans — dependency and plans directed by the users themselves.