Every Illegal a Deported Illegal: Ending Illegal Immigration Is Trump’s Issue

After the recent gruesome murder of two National Guardsmen in Washington, D.C., there should be no further argument about how we need to stop not only all illegal immigration, but to reverse mass immigration as well.

The United States of America is not a commonwealth of immigrants, but a nation of settlers and citizens. For too long, We the People have been guilt-tripped into thinking that we must become the battered women's shelter for the entire world, or that we are the only viable asylum for the world’s religious dissidents and persecuted minorities.

American citizens are facing persecution from the very people whom our previous governments and leaders have invited en masse into our country. These lax, open borders policies are killing us, and not just the illegal entrants.

Our government bears the respectable and essential responsibility to keep out all individuals whose cultures do not line up with our values, our standards, or laws.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller laid the groundwork for the ideological border wall when he pointed out that mass immigration isn't just about more people, but about the misguided policy ends up bringing in different cultures, and more importantly, cultures that do not measure up to or support or work in line with our values, customs, and traditions.

What makes the United States great is that we abandoned the continental collectivist traditions and embraced the (classical) liberal-leaning Anglo-American legal and cultural traditions.

Suffice to say, there is a reason why the Magna Carta is not only a special document, but precisely an English document. The glorious pattern of lesser nobles rising up against central authority did not originate with the French, the Spanish, most other European people groups, and certainly not from Asian or African countries, either.

This blunt diatribe is not a call or demand to ban or remove people who don't look like “Americans” in terms of skin color or sound like us in terms of language.

In fact, all the arguments about forcing a majority white or a majority black population are missing the bigger issue. A nation is not defined by skin color but by borders, language, and culture. The cultural aspect is the most important! Why do I stress this?

Take a look at Quebec and consider the failed machinations of the current Canadian provincial government, which opened the floodgates of mass (legal) immigration from Islamic countries. About 12% of Montreal is now Islamic. Quebec's leaders were so obsessed with maintaining the French language in the province that they ignored the cultural problems that ensued because of Islamic militancy taking deeper root throughout the region.

The United States has a culture worth fighting for, starting with our precise Anglo-American political and legal traditions, coupled with our Judeo-Christian heritage, bolstered by our Revolutionary legacy.

We cannot allow rising tides of mass immigration to flood this away. Behold what’s happening in our major cities, especially New York City, where recent arrivals from third-world failed states have ushered in a crypto communist mayor in New York City, and neo-Marxists as the current mayors in Chicago and Los Angeles!

President Trump must emphasize, focus, and double down on expelling all illegal aliens from the country, no matter their age or their circumstances.

Enough is enough. United States citizens should not have to tolerate any politician stating that he just wants to deport the criminal illegals, if even that. Such a tautology is a non sequitur. If you're in the country illegally, you are a criminal! There is no mitigating this issue, and the kids can’t be used to play victim, since children of American citizens suffer just as much when their parents are arrested, tried, convicted, and sentenced for their crimes.

To their credit, President Trump and Vice President Vance have also trained their focus on curbing legal immigration. But talk is cheap. It’s time for action and repatriation. The Trump administration and the Secretary of State are reviewing the 50 million visa holders in the United States.

I say that they should forget about a detailed examination of all these visa holders and just revoke the permits for individuals from third-world countries right now. We have suffered too much violence, endured too much competition for land and resources, and we have way too many visitors in this country who have overstayed their welcome while contributing nothing.

But won’t such an insistence on immigration enforcement hurt his polling and strain the already tenuous House Republican majority?

I doubt it. Republican grassroots voters want to see more MAGA and less drama. The more establishment-leaning Republicans running for U.S. Senate (like Andy Barr of Kentucky) are facing considerable headwinds because of their prior advocacy for amnesty and blanket invitations to Afghan migrants following the Biden withdrawal debacle out of Afghanistan.

The major components of the Big Beautiful Bill all focused on enforcement, enforcement, enforcement of our immigration laws. The migrant crises under the previous administration, plus the massive pressure on food, housing, and wages all result from mass immigration as well as illegal immigration.

If Trump accomplishes more deportations, revokes the easy asylum process, and puts the focus on reducing legal immigration (not just from the third world), he will ameliorate all the other problems which have tanked his and the Republican Party’s polling numbers: inflation, cost of housing, public safety, welfare, etc.

The focus on immigration is a must, and he should not allow consternation from more liberal or pro-Chamber of Commerce elements within the GOP to deter him.

In addition to aggressive immigration enforcement, President Trump must phase out “permanent residency.”

Why should we welcome foreign nationals to the United States, let them reside in the country legally, when they refuse to become citizens? We should not be satisfied with newcomers who want to settle into this country just to take advantage of our wealth and opportunity, but refuse to integrate themselves completely into our national fabric.

Every immigrant should welcome citizenship, since being an American is not just about privileges but responsibilities.

Few politicians are discussing this issue, but it's time to expect every immigrant who comes legally to this country that either they are on the pathway to becoming a citizen, or they go back to their home countries.

Let no one mistake this extensive statement as immigrant-bashing. If you have already come legally to the United States, and you have played by the rules, passed all the tests, and paid all the fees, and you are working on attaining your citizenship, then you have nothing to worry about. Welcome to the United States, fellow American! By no means should the United States government or its people renege on its promises or its legal integrity when it comes to the process by which millions of people have done everything dutifully.

However, from this point on, American citizens must impress on their government and insist on an inbound moratorium.

It is not the United States' job to alleviate poverty around the world, nor is the United States the only place of hope or refuge for those fleeing persecution. Americans are in need, Americans are facing great loss and trial, and it's time for our elected leaders to stop hiding behind misplaced compassion and virtue signaling and start getting back to doing their jobs of upholding the Constitution, defending our rights, and defending our borders.

Image: Screen shot from DHS video, via Team Punchbowl News, on YouTube