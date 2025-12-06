Democrat Rule, by Any Means Necessary

I used to believe that Democrats had limits. Recent events have forced me to accept a different reality.

Democrats really have no limits. They happily accepted USAID money laundered through foreign agents. They yelled, but weren’t all that unhappy when USAID was eliminated. It was just one pathway to taxpayer money. They had Somali agents in Minnesota diverting billions (with a B) to terrorist organizations, most likely with a bit of backsheesh diverted to support local Democrat operations. It was so obvious and outrageous that even the New York Times has reported on it. And now several outlets are reporting that current Minnesota governor and former would-be V.P. Walz was in on the grift.

At the same time, ordinary Americans have simply been working hard, trying to make ends meet, with no spare time to be concerned with this sort of corruption. After all, we have various law enforcement agencies to prosecute wrongdoers, and they will prevent this from getting out of hand.

Wrong!

Put bluntly, evil, like rust, never sleeps. Unless we work tirelessly to remove the options for evil to operate, we are doomed. The moment Democrats control all three branches of government, they will nuke the filibuster, pack the Supreme Court, and destroy our rights. Free speech will be limited to governmentally approved talking points, and all dissent will be “hate speech.”

If you have any doubts about this, consider England. The English “constitution” supposedly protects free speech, but over 12,000 people have been arrested for simple online speech, and positions contrary to government policy land people in prison.

The Second Amendment will become a guarantee that only the government can have guns, and no civilian will be allowed to have them. Jon Richelieu-Booth, an I.T. consultant from West Yorkshire, discovered that simply posting a photo of himself holding a firearm was enough to get arrested. It didn’t matter that he was on holiday in the U.S.

Every other part of our Bill of Rights will be eviscerated. Miranda rights will go away, and your phone will be tapped without a warrant if you oppose the government.

If you haven’t been paying attention, recall that the left shouts “Free Luigi Mangione!,” supporting a feral animal who murdered an insurance executive in cold blood. Charlie Kirk’s assassination in front of the world is somehow a declaration of freedom from oppression and a cause for rejoicing. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) refuses to condemn the cold-blooded shooting of National Guard members in D.C. They dedicated their lives to protect us. Instead, she celebrates that she is representing Somalia instead a district in the U.S.

This list includes only a few cherry-picked items. It is virtually impossible to look at our uncivil discourse without finding dozens more. And Democrats egg them on. Even a $5-million theft of taxpayer money by U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-Fla.) is ignored. The left thinks it has a divine right to do anything it wants while demanding that sane Americans pay homage. Leftists fully believe that there will never be any piper to pay.

This brings us to a key point. Evil is not tolerated by the left; it is celebrated. The very concept of shame no longer exists for leftists. And if one of theirs falls, either by defensive gun use or judicial fiat, that person is either a martyr for the cause or expendable. “It can’t happen to me.” They don’t actually think it’s impossible, but they no longer have the intellectual capacity to comprehend that there might be personal consequences to their actions. Man-in-the-street interviews show they certainly lack the functional brain power to even identify the objects of their protests.

Murdering conservatives has no import to leftists since they have no more respect for our humanity than a neighbor’s dog. If you have any doubt that Democrats don’t think you are human, you aren’t listening to them. Their cat is more valuable than you are, and they told you so. Believe them! The left does not regard you as a citizen. You are a subject. As Barack Obama’s consigliere Valerie Jarrett said, “we will be ready to rule on day one.”

I know this sounds extreme, but we simply cannot ignore the truth. Charlie Kirk knew that some were savable and could be engaged. This was intolerable to the left, so he was killed. We should not give up hope for converting those few. For the rest, the moment they cross the line into criminality, we must be certain that their evil does not go unpunished. At the same time, we cannot wait for the evil to arrive. Delay will allow parts of it to become irreversible. We must be proactive.

Leftists know that they must crush us by any means necessary before we act to protect freedom. This means that abolishing the filibuster is an absolute certainty the moment they gain control of the Senate and House. (They might wait for the Oval Office as well.) Once the filibuster is gone by Democrat hands, America is sunk, unless we act first.

If we abolish the filibuster while we still have all three elected branches, then we can pass true election integrity laws. This will once for all time abolish the ability of the left to steal elections. True Americans don’t support open borders, stealing my labor to support trans theater productions or promoting vile sexual material in schools. But they have done it again and again, both by surreptitious computer manipulation and fraudulent mail-in ballots.

Our fix must follow the Powell Rule. It must be done rapidly, with overwhelming force. All election offices must open their records to allow proper purging of phony registrations. Without phony registrations, the Democrats can’t stuff ballot boxes with truckloads of phony ballots like they did in the Midwest in 2020. The elimination of astroturf voters will make some deep blue districts competitive, and some purple districts will turn red.

Next, we must abolish mail-in voting for anyone able to come to the polls. And photo ID must be presented. State laws to the contrary will be nullified due to the Supremacy Clause.

Other reforms are possible. But the only way to achieve a free and stable America is to abolish the filibuster so that we can abolish evil Democrat election fraud. Unfortunately, that takes Republicans with a spine, and I’m not hopeful that enough exist.

We can’t be afraid that Democrats might nuke the filibuster and run roughshod over us. Given the chance, they will. But if we recognize that truth and use it for freedom, we have a chance to protect America for the foreseeable future. Failure is not an option.

Ted Noel is retired physician who posts on social media as Doctor Ted. His occasional Doctor Ted’s Prescription podcast is available on multiple podcast channels.

