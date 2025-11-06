Zohran the Barbarian Takes New York

The Islamification of the West is happening everywhere.

Now that New Yorkers have elected a terrorist-sympathizing communist to run their city, I think we can all agree that the barbarians are inside the city gates. Along with Mayor Sadiq Khan of London, Mayor Zohran Mamdani of New York City represents the foreign face of major Western metropolises. What’s next? Should we expect an imam to take over Vatican City as the next pope?

Anybody who experienced the 9/11 Islamic terror attacks firsthand should feel queasy about what just happened in New York. Anybody who sacrificed years to fight Islamic extremism “over there” so that we wouldn’t be forced to fight anti-American zealots “over here” will surely feel an excruciating sensation akin to a swift kick to the nether regions. What was the point of the decades-long “Never forget!” mantra if its invocation ultimately left Americans with collective amnesia? Did American soldiers shed blood so that we could hand the financial capital of the world over to our civilizational enemies?

This will not end well. Zohran the Barbarian and Genghis Khan are just the beginning of Islam’s full-on conquest of the West. In London, Islamic pedophiles rape little boys and girls, and the great Khan does nothing. Islamic terrorists stab Brits and random tourists in the streets, and con man Khan blames Muslims’ murderous impulses on “Islamophobia” and “white supremacy.” Surely the Karl Marx-quoting Mamdani will want to prove that his own brand of crazy is on par with that of Grand Imam Khan’s steady exsanguination of London. If -- God forbid -- New York City were ever to suffer another 9/11, we won’t have Mayor Giuliani rallying New Yorkers to “see something, say something.” We’ll have a Hamas supporter lecturing Americans that “globalizing the intifada” is a good thing!

Americans in Dearborn, Michigan, are forced to hear Islamic calls to prayer booming from mosques’ outdoor loudspeakers several times each day. There are so many Somalis in Minneapolis that the whole city is Somali-town and native Minnesotans are the exotic foreigners living in Little America neighborhoods. The people who settled Michigan and Minnesota were tough, self-sufficient, devout Christians. They wouldn’t recognize the areas that have been handed over to non-Christian foreigners who have no intention of assimilating to American culture. The deep thinkers inside Washington, D.C.’s Deep State have spent the last several decades transplanting entire villages from the Middle East and Asia into the American heartland. Nobody should be surprised when those deadly decisions give America a heart attack.

Whenever I write about the danger of Islamic conquerors taking over the West, the pro-jihad brigades come out in force to denounce me as a “bigot” and “hater” before heading out on their suicide bomber runs. I don’t care. How many more examples do Americans and Europeans need before they understand that Islam is incompatible with the West? Freedom and personal liberty have no home in the Muslim world. Freedom of religion and free speech have no home in the Muslim world. Women’s rights do not exist in the Muslim world.

There is a reason why communists and Islamic supremacists find it so easy to work together while they undermine the West: Both support the creation of a totalitarian state empowered to dictate the day-to-day decisions of citizen-slaves. The Islamo-fascists have no problem turning a blind eye to the lifestyles of the LGBTQ crowd, so long as the “gays for Palestine” morons are successful in criminalizing Christianity as an impermissible form of discriminatory “hate speech.” Once the “Bake the cake!” harpies succeed in de-Christianizing the Christian West, the jihadis can start throwing proud pronoun people from the roofs of any buildings their suicide bombers have not already destroyed. With the Christians gone, nobody will remain to plead for the lives of those idiots whom Islamists no longer find politically useful.

However bad you might think the Islamic conquest in America has become, it is exponentially worse in the United Kingdom and across continental Europe. The elite ruling class over there has signed its death warrant because a majority-Muslim Europe will have no use for white aristocrats with historic pedigrees.

Various spellings of “Muhammad” are the most popular names for baby boys in England and Wales. Does anyone think Prince William will have a long reign when a near-majority of his kingdom hail from foreign lands and express allegiance to foreign states? It surely won’t take long for Britain’s Islamic conquerors to conclude that it makes much more sense to have one of their own sitting on the throne.

In France, historic Catholic Churches regularly go up in flames, and the cheese-eating frogs managing France’s demolition spend more energy deflecting rumors of Islamic terrorism than they do investigating suspicious arson.

In Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Netherlands, parents have to be on the lookout at all times for Islamic immigrants who believe it’s culturally justified to rape small children.

The future of Europe is clear: If you’re not wearing a burqa or busy studying the Quran, your days are numbered.

As for America, we can no longer pretend that what happens in Europe stays in Europe. Muslim calls to prayer blaring from Mississippi River towns prove that the Islamification of the West is happening everywhere. If there were any doubts, Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s election should dispel them.

Image: AT via Magic Studio