Zohran Mamdani and the Ghost of Eugene Debs

Zohran Mamdani, in the first sentence of his acceptance speech after winning the election to become mayor of New York City, glowingly referenced Eugene V. Debs, who ran for president of the USA five times in a row at the beginning of the 20th century. In 1920, Debs received 915,000 votes (the most he received in any single election). Though this might sound like a lot of votes, it was only 3.4% of the votes cast.

Debs was a rabble-rouser and updated commie who is lionized not only by Mamdani, but in Howard Zinn’s bestselling leftist college textbook, a fiercely partisan polemic entitled A People’s History of the United States. Further, quite a few of his policies have been implemented during the past 100 years.

Mamdani clearly used Debs’s name because of his admiration for this figure. This article will depict Debs’ commitments in light of five categories of socio-political and economic life addressed in the Socialist Party’s platform of 1912. This review should shock the reader into understanding what kind of devilish, anti-American mindset has just assumed the mayoralty of New York City.

Totally Negative Descriptive Terminology about Our Social and Economic Order

Like Mamdani, the Socialist Platform of 1912 gives an egregiously negative and condemning description of the U.S. economy. We were told by the despisers of capitalism that the “plutocracy” of the USA “stretches out its greedy hands” over our national resources and that “life is a desperate battle for existence.” The platform asserts that people are “plundered” and that “multitudes” of unemployed walk our streets.

Yet, one hundred years later, Robert Higgs would write about that time in our history to the effect that in 1913, little more than a century ago, “the United States was a flourishing, economically advanced country.” Its real output per capita was “the world’s highest.” Higgs adds that in 1913, “the rate of unemployment was 4.3 percent, and the U.S. had no federal income tax, no central bank, no Social Security taxes, no general sales taxes, no Securities and Exchange Commission, and no Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.”

Collective Ownership of Land and Public Works

In case anyone thinks Mamdani or his hero Debs merely wants to expand the scope of government engagement, Debs’s 1912 platform called for government ownership of railroads, telegraph, telephones, ships, and “all other social means of transportation and communication and of all large-scale industries.” This included all oil wells, mines, and forests. Government ownership included “all land wherever practicable” as well as “banking and currency management.”

This is classic Marxist government ownership of the means of production. Mamdani and his leading supporter Sen. “Boynee” Sanders insist they are socialists, not communists. Yet when we look at the first socialist powerhouse — Debs — we see the extent of his desire to confiscate entire industries and implement communism.

Socialist Party “Political Demands” of 1912 Remind Us How Far the Free-Market, Capitalist Vision Has Been Weakened in the USA

Many of Debs’s platform provisions under this heading have been enacted already during the past 113 years. This should be a disturbing reminder that we have become increasingly vulnerable to the insistent radicalism of the far left. The Debs platform called for “absolute freedom” of “speech and assemblage.” We have seen the George Floyd riots enjoying “absolute freedom” as they were being legitimized by some of our TV news shows as “peaceful protests” while behind the speaker were buildings ablaze from arson. We have recently seen student pup tents set up on campuses blocking access to learning by other students as well as hostile threats and acts against fellow students who would not accept said “peaceful” obstructions on their way to classes.

But Debs and his socialist visionaries also called for abolition of the Senate and of the veto power of the president. In short, they objected to important checks and balances included in our three-branch system of government. Fortunately, the wisdom of our Founding Fathers prevails, and these provisions were not then and have not since been implemented.

Far-reaching Industrial Demands Were by Debs and His Team of Capitalism-Haters

Quite a few of these “demands” have been met during the decades since 1912. The Socialist Party demanded a five-and-a-half day work week, and now, though workers can put in overtime, we have the five-day work week. This writer’s father, a child of immigrants who dropped out of school after eighth-grade grade, typically worked a six-and-a-half-day work week during the mid-1920s. The platform insisted on a minimum wage, and of course that is now in effect. They insisted on old age pensions created for workers that did not involve contributions by the workers. Eventually, as we know, the Social Security system came in under FDR and the New Deal, but both workers and employers need to contribute to Social Security. So this section of Socialist demands has largely been implemented over time.

Government Needs to Assume Responsibility for Keeping the Laboring Population Employed and Productive

This plank of the Socialists became an essential policy and was aggressively promoted by the New Deal economists and leaders by establishing the “alphabet agencies” (e.g., FDA, CCC, AAA, NRA, NLRB, TVA, etc.), which provided jobs for many of the unemployed during the Depression. These institutions, however, did not make much of a dent in the unemployment rate in the 1930s, which began to be reversed only as production readiness for WWII began in the late 1930s.

Mamdani clearly does not believe that the gains made in government responsibility for the economic well-being of society have gone far enough, even though the government is now more than $35 trillion in debt. The U.S., beginning with the New Deal, has actually made giant steps in the direction of implementing leftist policies, as I have shown above. But crucial takeovers of major industries have not yet occurred, and privately owned business and corporations that are publicly owned through stocks still upset Zohran and his ilk.

Although part of Debs’s vision has already been implemented, the new NYC mayor and his ilk want to go even farther in the direction of collective ownership via governmental control. American capitalist ideals of individual responsibility have taken a big hit over the past 100 years. Conservatives like me are upset by the trend away from our founding principles, but Mamdani wants to turn NYC into a Debs-ian heaven. Lord, save us from the cogitations of this Marxist fanatic!

