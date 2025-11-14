Zero Days Without a Democrat Crime

Another day, another Democrat found to be involved in some sort of fraud. I don't think there's a single member of that entire party who speaks the truth or plays by the rules. And the legacy media -- ever the loyal lapdogs of the Left -- fawns over these people, burying scandals or spinning them as virtues. From multi-million dollar fraud schemes tied to congressional insiders to impersonating lawyers to springing illegal aliens. From doctored court evidence to unconstitutional residency fraud, the evidence piles up like Kamala's campaign debts. We're witnessing a pattern of blatant lawbreaking enabled by a complicit media that prioritizes Marxist idolatry over accountability.

Let's start with the squalid underbelly of Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar's orbit. One of her associates was busted in a stunning $2.9 million fraud scheme, involving fake claims and embezzlement that robbed taxpayers blind. Calls for Omar's deportation exploded, given her history of controversial statements and suspicious allegiances. We hear nothing but crickets from the legacy media, who instead amplify Omar's anti-Israel rants as "bold leadership." This is protectionism for a squad member whose allies treat public funds like a personal ATM.

Which brings us to Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett, the self-proclaimed champion of the downtrodden whose "woman of the people" routine detonated like a bad fireworks show. FEC filings reveal her campaign splurged over $25,000 on luxury hotels and limo services -- Ritz-Carlton stays, West Hollywood Editions, Vegas resorts -- none in her Dallas district or even in Texas. Add $50,000 on security while she preaches defunding the police and calls ICE "slave patrols." It's hypocrisy on steroids: a freshman congresswoman living large on donor dollars, jetting to Martha's Vineyard while her constituents struggle with crime and inflation. Who does she think she is, BLM? Maxine Waters?

Yet the media swoons. A deranged liberal radio host, Stephanie Miller, was filmed kissing Crockett's sneakers, gushing about worshipping the ground she walks on -- and bragging about it on X. The legacy media? Probably too busy fact-checking Trump tweets from 2016.

This groveling spectacle is symptomatic of the Left's cult-like devotion that shields criminals. The same filings show her rarely in Texas, yet she eyes a Senate run against John Cornyn. She admits that no Democrat can win, but is spending big on polls anyway. The media response: softball interviews where she's hailed as a "rising star," her lavish spending dismissed as "necessary travel." If a Republican did this, it would be front-page impeachment fodder. This is yet another example of Michael Anton's "Celebration Parallax" which may be stated as: “the same fact pattern is either true and glorious or false and scurrilous depending on who states it."

Moving along to California Representative and Fang Fang fiasco survivor Eric Swalwell, who is now facing disqualification. Official deeds declare his Washington, D.C. home his "principal residence," with no verifiable California address despite representing the Golden State's 14th District. The Constitution demands residency in the state you serve -- Swalwell mocks it. Public records show no owned or leased home in California; his "hometown" Livermore address has belonged to another family since 2008. This is fraud. Swalwell built his career slamming opponents as "out of touch," and has literally checked out of his state. The legacy media outlets that hounded Trump over emoluments clauses yawn here, recycling Swalwell's anti-Trump lawsuits as heroic.

The rot continues. Attorneys for former FBI director James Comey have allegedly doctored transcripts. Kevin Clinesmith isn't alone! In Senate testimony evidence, they altered words to fabricate a question from Texas senator Ted Cruz that never happened -- pure fraud in a court filing. Tampering with official records invites contempt or evidence charges. Comey's team even cited a movie for defense, hiding identities while claiming innocence. This from a man who lectured America on integrity. Predictably, legacy media outlets like the NY Times framed this as a "dispute" rather than obstruction of justice.

More felonies have emerged from the Democrats' obsession with illegal immigration. A staffer for Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth impersonated an immigration attorney to free a four-time-deported Mexican national convicted of DUI. He demanded access to his "client," secured a signature on official forms, then tried filing unsigned versions -- collaborating with a law firm to cover his tracks. DHS condemned this as "political games" endangering agents and detainees. Duckworth, a vocal defunder of border enforcement, remained silent. The media? Fox broke the story, the others buried it amid climate summit fluff.

Finally, under Gavin Newsom's sanctuary regime, California's DMV issued 17,000 commercial driver's licenses to illegals ineligible under federal law -- many unable to read English road signs. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy revoked them all, exposing deadly risks after crashes killed Americans. Newsome, globetrotting to Brazil for "climate deals," left highways vulnerable. Nineteen other states enable this lunacy, but California's scale is astonishing. The legacy media praised Newsom as a "visionary" presidential contender with his failures spun as bold progressivism.

These incidents -- fraud, impersonation, document tampering, residency lies, and luxury abuse are part and parcel of Democrat DNA. They flout laws while demanding obedience from citizens. The media's role is criminal complicity. They amplify foot-kissing sycophancy, ignore FEC bombshells and whitewash impersonation as "advocacy." Conservative outlets expose the truth while the legacy media covers it up to protect the regime.

We (conservatives) alert citizens to the crimes. We tell Democrats, "This person stole money from you! These people are funneling deadly narcotics, child sex slaves, and violent cartel members into your neighborhoods! This person committed mortgage fraud! This one sold 20% of our uranium and classified hypersonic missile tech to Russia!" Their response? "Trump is literally Hitler. I'm voting Blue."

And they are. New York City residents just voted for an Islamist communist, and Seattle residents just elected a communist , excuse me, two “democratic socialists.” Said new mayor Katie Wilson, "We will not allow grocery chains to close stores at will." That I’ve got to see.

The sheriff of neighboring Pierce County, Keith Swank, predicted that with the election of Katie Wilson, crime will rise, prosecutions will decrease, and she will fire the current police chief within a year.

Joe Walsh was right. You can't argue with a sick mind.

America demands accountability: investigations, indictments, resignations, and deportations. Prosecute transcript tamperers, revoke illegal licenses, scrutinize every FEC filing, call out every lie, and have the IRS randomly audit elected representatives, staffers, bureaucrats, and their family members.

Why the delay? Perhaps AG Pam Bondi is afraid of making martyrs out of leftists before midterms. When the Left fabricated evidence and issued scurrilous indictments against Trump, it galvanized conservatives and we rallied behind him. Is she afraid the same thing could happen if she goes after prominent leftists? At this point, what do we have to lose?

We're facing Sophie's Choice. If no one is held to account, they won't stop. If we hold them to account, we could energize their base. I say we put our cards on the table and enforce the law.

Accountability starts with us refusing to shy away.

Image: AT via Magic Studio