WWII Navy Veteran Sinks British Establishment

For once, a video has gone “viral” on social media platforms that actually deserves to be seen by everyone. It involves hundred-year-old Royal Navy and Arctic Convoy veteran Alec Penstone in a live appearance on Friday’s episode of Good Morning Britain. Co-hosts Adil Ray and Kate Garraway intended to use Penstone as a pre–Armistice Day prop for conveying to the country’s viewing audience that corporate news reporters are just as patriotic as ordinary Brits who are thrown in jail for waving Union Jack flags near taxpayer-funded hotels housing child-grooming illegal aliens.

You could see how Ray, Garraway, and Good Morning Britain’s producers expected the conversation to go. They would introduce Penstone as a WWII hero (he is!). The co-hosts would talk about the sacrifices so many young Brits made during both world wars to preserve the U.K.’s independence and freedoms. By pretending to care about Penstone, the corporate news propagandists would then peel away some of the centenarian’s nobility and honor and paste those virtues onto themselves. It didn’t work out so well for the corporate talking heads.

When the co-hosts asked Penstone for his thoughts on Remembrance Day and what it should mean for the country, the humble veteran responded with heartbreaking sincerity: “I can see in my mind’s eye those rows and rows of white stones. All the hundreds of my friends, everybody else, who gave their lives. For what? The country of today. No, I’m sorry, the sacrifice wasn’t worth the result that it is now.”

Penstone’s words — tender, somber, masculine, and direct — caught the co-hosts completely off guard. Corporate news “journalist” Kate Garraway started blinking quickly as her internal programming directed her to express fake sympathy and passive-aggressive understanding. “Oh, Alec, I’m sorry you feel like that,” she responded, as if Penstone’s honesty were a sign of poor mental health. Adil Ray, a comedian from immigrant-heavy Birmingham and the son of a Punjabi Muslim father and an Indo-Kenyan mother, excitedly asked, “What do you mean by that, though?” You could sense that Ray hoped Penstone would denounce patriotic Brits who protest illegal immigration as “far-right extremists” no different than the Nazis he fought eighty years earlier.

Instead, Penstone bemoaned the sorry state of freedom in a censorship-addicted United Kingdom in which actual “thought police” arrest Brits for expressing opinions. “What we fought for was our freedom. We find that even now, it’s a darn sight worse than what it was when I fought for it.” Boom! The ol’ salty dog managed to knock out both co-hosts with just a few blunt words and direct eye contact.

The rapidly-blinking Garraway attempted to “correct” Penstone’s thinking by pushing this propaganda: “I want you to know that all the generations that have come since — including me and my children — are so grateful for your bravery.” (Do the millions of foreigners who have invaded the U.K. feel the same way?) Placing a hand on Penstone’s shoulder, Garraway continued, “It’s our job now, isn’t it, to make it the country that you fought for.” (Unless you fought for an English-speaking, Christian nation with vibrant traditions and rich history — because then you must go directly to prison for your “hate.”)

Hurrying to finish up the segment before Penstone could deliver any more “truth bombs,” Garraway and Ray called over the members of a musical act from Britain’s Got Talent — The D-Day Darlings — to give him a compact-disc of popular WWII-era music “to thank you for all your many brave years of service and others like you.” Ray even boasted, “And it’s all signed for you there, as well,” as if an autographed CD were a worthy tribute to a great man who risked everything for a country he no longer recognizes.

In two short minutes, the Good Morning Britain co-hosts proved that they merely wished to costume themselves in Penstone’s valor, so that their corporate masters could boost music sales in the run-up to the holiday formerly known as Christmas. Ultimately, the corporate news media’s fake patriotism and paltry tribute to all the men who died during the First and Second World Wars was just a gimmick for making more money.

Britain’s social media censors are in a heck of a jam. Normally, they would just erase Penstone’s comments from the internet and wipe all videos of the old sailor mourning the loss of freedom in the U.K. But the hundred-year-old is a well-known member of that rare breed of warriors whose legacy gives the British people a sense of identity still today. The more that Establishment censors and propagandists try to downplay Penstone’s message, the more that ordinary Brits pay attention to it.

All Westerners should pay attention to it. Put yourself in the boots of a WWII veteran who fought on the beaches of Normandy, survived a brutal winter in the forests of the Ardennes, or engaged in hand-to-hand combat against Japanese soldiers across bloody island chains. Were the physical hardships, loss of friends, and psychological torments worth it? Do Western societies as they exist today pay proper tribute to those who sacrificed their lives, so that Western civilization might endure? Have Western nations kept their promises to the boys buried under “rows and rows of white stones”? A tearful Alec Penstone says, “no.” And his assessment holds far greater significance than all the opinions of Britain’s useless political class combined.

Authorities in the U.K. are well on their way to turning native Brits into a minority within their own homeland in the next few decades. Anybody who objects to such demographic replacement is censored for expressing unapproved opinions and targeted for criminal harassment. The British government would rather cover up the crimes of Islamic invaders than admit that foreigners are raping, robbing, terrorizing, and murdering the British people. As is true of most governments in Europe and North America, the British Establishment criminalizes dissent by outlawing unapproved points of view as “misinformation” or “hate speech.” British politicians even express disgust at native Brits waving their kingdom’s historic flags.

Is it any wonder why Alec Penstone regrets the loss of so many friends when the country they defended is now all but lost? Those friends fought for their fellow countrymen, but the British people are being replaced with foreigners who have no intention of assimilating to Western civilization. Those friends fought for freedom of speech, but the British people are punished for expressing unsanctioned opinions. Those friends fought to preserve British culture and traditions, but anyone who opposes multiculturalism is accused of illicit “hate.” Those friends fought to vanquish totalitarianism, but the United Kingdom and most European nations are transforming into totalitarian states today.

Good Morning Britain had an amazing opportunity to explore these issues with an honest and honorable man. Alec Penstone’s observations regarding his homeland are important and newsworthy. A real journalist would not have patronized the war hero by trying to convince him that his apprehensions are misplaced and that his country respects the sacrifices all veterans make. A real journalist would have recognized Penstone’s admission as a shocking testament to the sorry state of Great Britain.

A great man from a great generation says Britain has lost its way. The British people must listen if they are to have a fighting chance to survive the decades ahead. Penstone won’t be around to fight those battles for them. Sadly, his kind dies every day. For our sake, his message must live.

Image via Pixnio.